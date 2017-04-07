Marco Antonio Barrera Featured At Friday Night Fiesta

Three division world champion and 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee “The Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera will be one of the featured guests at the Friday Night Fiesta scheduled for Friday, June 9th, at the Rusty Rail Party House in Canastota, NY as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 8-11th.





Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and the program, consisting of video highlights, speeches, photograph and autograph opportunities, will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $60 each.

A five-time Mexican national champion, Barrera turned pro in 1989 at age 15 and won his first 43 bouts. As a professional he won world titles in three weight divisions (WBO super bantamweight, WBC featherweight and WBC / IBF super featherweight). During his championship career he boxed a legendary trilogy with Erik Morales (L 12, W 12, W 12) and scored wins over Kennedy McKinney (TKO 12), Jesse Benavides (KO 3), Naseem Hamed (W 12), Johnny Tapia (W 12), Kevin Kelley (TKO 4) and Paulie Ayala (TKO 10). The versatile boxer / puncher retired in 2011 with a record of 67-7 (44 KOs). Barrera is now an analyst for TV Azteca.

In addition to Barrera, other Latino stars attending the event include Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz, Pipino Cuevas, Ruben “El Puas” Olivares, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez and Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal. More stars will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“The Hall of Fame is excited about hosting the Friday Night Fiesta,” said Hall of Fame director Ed Brophy. “It promises to be a memorable night in Canastota.”

Boxers recognized at the Friday Night Fiesta will also participate in other weekend events.

In addition to the Friday night event, the June 8-11th Hall of Fame Weekend will feature many exciting events including a banquet, golf tournament, parade, boxing autograph card show, cocktail party and the official Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2017.

Joining Barrera as 2017 inductees are Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, Johnny “Mi Vida Loca” Tapia, Eddie Booker, trainer Johnny Lewis, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., judge Jerry Roth, journalist / broadcaster Steve Farhood and broadcaster Barry Tompkins.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.