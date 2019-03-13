Marcelo Barreira vs. Dakota Cochrane Headlines “Road to M-1: USA 2”

M-1 Global’s return to the United States on Thursday night, April 4, will feature a card loaded with some ultra-experienced mixed-martial-arts fighters, Road to M-1: USA 2, in Pipa Event Center at Quechan Casino Resort, located in California on the Arizona border.





Road to M-1: USA 2 will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS® in the inaugural event of a new agreement between M-1 Global USA and FIGHT PASS.

A possible M-1 Global promotional contract could be on the line in some of these fights, much like it was last August in Nashville, Tennessee, at Road to M-1: USA 1.

Brazilian middleweight Marcelo “War Machine” Barreira (17-4) takes on heavy-handed Dakota Cochrane (31-12), fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska, in the main event.





The 34-year-old Barreira, who fights out of Argentina, is a jiu-jitsu specialist with 12 of his career wins coming by way of submission. Cochrane, 32, has fought in numerous organizations, including Bellator, and last November he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Jonny Hendricks in the second round of their bare-knuckles fight.

The co-featured event is a heavyweight match between Travis “Diesel” Wiuff (75-22) and Josue “Mr. Incredible” Lugo, Jr. (8-3). Wiuff, of Minnesota, has been a pro MMA fighter since 2001 having fought in the UFC, PRIDE and Bellator, among the more notables. Salinas, California’s upset-minded Lugo is stepping up in class to fight Wiuff and he’ll need to live-up to his nickname to defeat his much more experienced opponent.

Talking about experience, Iowa heavyweight Travis “The Ironman” Fulton (254-54) holds the all-time record for most sanctioned MMA fights and still counting. A pro boxer as well, Fulton has competed in the UFC, WEC and Pancrase during his long pro career that started in 1996. He has been matched against another veteran, Arizona’s Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch (57-84) in a Heavyweight Super-Fight.

California lightweight Jamall “Prettyboy” Emmers (13-4) will also be in action against an opponent to be determined

Other matches on the main card include Norway-native Caline Haga (10-16) vs. strawweight Jennifer “Savage” Clausius (1-1) in a female match, Deon Clash vs. Jose Galaviz (0-1) in a battle of pro-debuting light heavyweights, Phoenix bantamweight Ronee “The Strong Heart Kid” Dizon vs. Joe Gustina (2-0), and bantamweight Enso Perez (1-1) vs. pro-debuting Nick Alwag.

Three amateur matches will open the show. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Priced at $100.00 (ringside) and $75.00 (general admission), tickets are available to purchase online at https://startickets.com/mobile/events/item/ufc-fight-pass-live.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 7:30 p.m. PT.