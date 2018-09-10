Marc Leach tops VIP Promotions upcoming show at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on September 15

Bantamweight Marc Leach, 10-1-1 (2), tops VIP Promotions upcoming show at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on September 15, after the result of his last fight was changed from a loss to a draw.

Leach travelled to Zimbabwe in July for his first overseas contest, taking on local fighter Tapiwa Tembo in a UK versus Africa tournament. Convinced he’d done enough to win, the Salford fighter was left devastated when Tembo’s glove was raised at the end of the eight-round contest. Luckily for the 24-year-old, the judges’ score cards were inspected afterwards, and the verdict was changed to a majority draw.





“A draw is obviously better than a loss, but I don’t reckon I lost the fight anyway,” said Leach. “I actually thought I was coasting the rounds easily and wanted to save some in the tank for my next fight, which would hopefully be a big one. But if I’d known it was that close I’d have stepped it up. As I say though, a draw is better, but I definitely know I didn’t lose it.”

Thankfully, Leach will be on familiar territory at the Victoria Warehouse, having boxed there twice previously in his pro career. Now trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis – who also work with boxing superstar Carl Frampton – at the VIP Astley gym, Marc gets his sternest test to date when he takes on Louis Norman in an eliminator for the English Title, streamed live on vipboxing.tv.

Leicestershire’s Norman, 13-5-1 (2), has only been beaten in good company – with former world title challenger Charlie Edwards, and previous Commonwealth champion Don Broadhurst, being two of five men to have posted losses on his record. Leach though is confident of shining on the night before, hopefully, earning a crack at the British Title, or English champ Kyle Williams.

“I’m expecting Norman to be a tough fight. He’s going to be the hardest I’ve fought, but I believe I’m up there with the world champions if I put my mind to it. So hopefully I’ll get this one out of the way and start getting some belts.

“I’d be happy to go for whatever title fell into place. I’ll speak to my team, Jamie and Nigel, and see what they want me to do. I want to win this fight, and then if the British can be made straight away that’d be fine. If not, I’d have another couple of fights until it can be made.





“I believe I’m at British and English level right now. I’ve been around the clock as an amateur. I had over 80 amateur fights, and have had quite a few pro bouts, so know what this game is about. I just want an opportunity and when I get it, I’ll grab it with both hands.

“I need to beat Norman first, and it should be an entertaining fight. I’ve seen some of his fights and he comes forward and tries to wear you down. I’m more of a power puncher but can come forward too. So, our styles should gel and it will be a top fight for the fans.”

Promoter Steve Wood said: “Marc was a good amateur, and has done well so far in the pros. He’s training with Jamie and Nigel at the VIP gym, and is working alongside people like Carl Frampton and Tommy Coyle.

“Jamie has high hopes for him, and I know Carl rates Marc as a fighter and thinks he can go far. He has a tough test though in Louis Norman, who isn’t a walkover for anybody. He only gets beaten by quality fighters, and we’re looking for Marc to put on a performance and show what he can do in this fight. I’ve got a feeling this will be a great watch and could be an early fight of the year contender.”





VIP Promotions presents Salford’s Marc Leach against Leicestershire’s Louis Norman in an English Bantamweight Title eliminator on September 15 at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

Appearing on the undercard will be Stretford’s Bradley Rea; Failsworth’s Danny Wright; Beswick’s Kane Gardner; Wigan’s James Moorcroft, Andrew Fleming and Casey Connelly; Leigh’s Adam Ridge; Blackpool’s Jamie Mitchell; Moston’s Lyndon Arthur; Bolton’s Muhammad Ali, and Ashton under Lyne’s Charlie Schofield.

