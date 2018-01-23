Marc Kerr vs. Michael McGurk on Jan.26 in Glasgow

Marc Kerr hopes his headline bout in Glasgow this weekend will be the ideal warm-up for a Scottish title tilt.

Glaswegian super-welterweight Kerr (10-1) tops the bill on MTK Scotland’s ‘Burns Supper’ fight night at the Crowne Plaza in his native city on Friday night.





While the MTK Global-backed 27-year-old had been due to take on the undefeated Michael McGurk for the vacant Scottish 154lb title, the latter was forced to pull out of the bout meaning Kerr must wait for a shot at domestic honours.

However, “Magic” Marc believes this weekend’s eight-round, keep-busy outing against Gloucester-based Lewis van Poetsch is the perfect opportunity to shake off any lingering ring rust after the festive season ahead of a big fight in the spring.

“It was disappointing that Michael had to pull out, but I’ll be ready for the Scottish title fight when it comes,” said Kerr. “I’m hoping to get a big fight sorted in March, so I’ll have that to look forward to once I get the win here.

“This is a warm-up really, so I hope I’ll get a few rounds in. It’s a blessing in disguise really that I’m still getting the rounds in before I have a bigger fight soon.

“I want a Scottish title fight, so my team are working on getting that sorted. It’s a great first step in boxing. We all want to win British, European and world titles, but your national title is the first step on that ladder.





“I’m looking forward to getting a 50-50 fight to show I’m capable of achieving more, but I’ll get this one out of the way first,” added Kerr, who is set to return to action for the first time since a six-round points win over Jordan Grannum in Paisley three months ago.

Friday night’s card will also feature the return of Inverness heavyweight Gary Cornish (24-2, 12KOs), who will make his comeback following a British-title fight defeat to Sam Sexton last October.

Cornish is set to take on Sheffield’s David Howe in a six-rounder as he looks to rebuild towards another title shot, while the bill also features Buckinghamshire-based super-welterweight Hannah Rankin (3-1), who will clash with Hungarian Klaudia Vigh.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door ahead of the show.