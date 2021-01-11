Manyo Plange tipped for world title by Yoofi Boham and Tony Tolj

By Sammy Heywood Okine – Experience boxing consultant, Yoofi Boham has tipped Ghanaian boxer Jessie Manyo Plange for a world title very soon after he moved up to the second spot on the latest World Boxing Association (WBA) ratings.

He said with the support of his manager, Tony Tojl who is based in Australia, they are managing affairs well to get the boxers in top shape before he cracks at the title held by experienced champion Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux or Gary Antonio Russel, one of the fine boxers in the division and currently situated at #1.

Since Plange, 32 moved up to number 2 in the latest World Boxing Association (WBA) ratings, his confidence has soured and he has stepped up his training.

He has won all his 20 fights with a contraversial draw which he feels he won against Michael Dasmarinas at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

Plange, ex captain of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers is one of the most loved boxers and many Ghanaians believe he can become a world champion.

According to Boham they are going to make him one of the legends of Ghana Boxing. He thanked Dr. Arthur, John Marfo and others who have supported the budding champion.

In an exclusive chat with West AustralianTony Tolj, he said Plange is on the list of 60 boxers whom they are managing and promoting to become world champions.

Jessie Manyo Plange won silver at the 2007 All-Africa Games and participated at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

He was recently voted best Boxer in Ghana for 2020.

other news:

Mgender vs. Mwale, Jongo vs. Miller For WBF Titles

Tanzania continues to keep the flag flying high for African boxing, as two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights headlines a card in Dar Es Salaam on January 29.

“Jackson Group Fight Night, January Edition”, promoted by Jackson Group Sports, will see local southpaws Ibrahim Class Mgender and Shaban Hamadi Jongo face tough opposition at the Next Door Arena.

In an intriguing clash for the vacant WBF Intercontinental Lightweight title, Class Mgender, 24-6 (11), squares off with undefeated South Africa-based Malawian Dennis Mwale, 8-0 (3).

While Mwale has never tasted defeat as a pro, Class Mgender clearly has an edge in experience, this being his eighth championship fight and his opponent fighting for his first title.

At Cruiserweight, Shaban Hamdi Jongo, 7-1-2 (6), takes a big step up in class when he faces American Shawn Miller, 18-5-1 (7), for the vacant WBF International title.

Jongo won the Tanzanian national crown in 2017 and has won five straight, but he has never been in with anyone with the pedigree of former WBF North America and International Light Heavyweight Champion, and two-time world title-challenger, Miller.

At least seven undercard bouts are planned, with plenty of international flavor, as Tervel Pulev (15-0) from Bulgaria and Lolita Muzeya (15-0) from Malawi among the interesting names reportedly set to appear in non-title fights.



