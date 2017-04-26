Manuel “Tino” Avila Media Day Quotes

Unbeaten defeated prospect Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) is making the leap from prospect to contender as he fights 2012 U.S. Olympian and NABF Featherweight Champion Joseph Diaz, Jr. (23-0, 13 KOs) on the Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. televised undercard on Saturday, May 6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Avila held a media day on Saturday, April 15 in Northern California, and here is what he had to say then about his May 6 fight:

“I always see a fight as a fight. I have fought at a casino, where the fight was not shown on TV or the undercard like Chad Dawson vs. Bernard Hopkins, the first one. No matter how big it is or how small it is, in the ring it is always the same!

“We’re doing a lot of conditioning and strength work. We are taking a lot away from our last fight, knowing that JoJo Diaz saw that fight live and was commentating [on Avila’s last fight]. [JoJo] is also a left hander, so a lot of changes are going on.

“My team and I have been working extremely hard. I’ve got all the right people in my corner helping me get to the top. I’m sparring with some really good fighters. I’ve taken my conditioning to new levels. I’m amped up for this fight.”

“JoJo Diaz, Jr. – you better be ready for me on May 6!”

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden BoyPromotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Interjet. Lemieux vs. Reyes is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management, Matthysse vs. Taylor is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Boxing and Star Boxing. Diaz, Jr. vs. Avila is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and tickets are available for purchase at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased by phone with a major credit card at 800-745-3000. Tickets for “Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.” in theaters nationwide are on sale now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

The premiere of the HBO Sports presentation Face Off with Max Kellerman: Canelo/Chavez, Jr. airs Saturday, April 29 at 12:15 a.m. on HBO.