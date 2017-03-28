Manuel “Tino” Avila looking to make a statement on May 6th

Featherweight Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0 8KOs) of Fairfield,CA will get the biggest opportunity of his career as he takes on Joseph Diaz Jr. (23-0 13KOs) to START OFF THE PAY-PER-VIEW portion of the “CANELO” Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar CHAVEZ JR. on May 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.





Avila, who recently became a father as well as a husband, is even more focused then ever for as he has the biggest fight of his career ahead of him.

“I know all about JoJo’s undefeated record, but he has never faced anyone like me…and at the end of the night, my hand will be raised”

Avila, who turned professional at eighteen years-old signed with Golden Boy Promotions prior to turning pro and has been groomed under the promotion for his whole career. Avila, who has a large following in the Bay Area is looking to become known nationally after winning this bout.

The winner of this fight will be the number #1 contender to the WBC featherweight title, which is currently held by Gary Russell Jr.

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. is currently sold-out.

