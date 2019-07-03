Manuel “Tino” Avila looking to make a statement on July 13th

The pride of Fairfield, California, Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1-1 8KOs) looks to make a statement heading into his upcoming July 13th bout against blue-chip prospect Joet Gonzalez (22-0 13KOs), which will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Center in Carson, CA, broadcast nationwide on the streaming service platform, DAZN.





Avila, who returned to his roots is working his longtime cornerman Phil Mondello, as well as training with a longtime teammate, Ivan Vergara, for this bout.

“This fight means a lot to me because I feel like it’s my chance to climbs back on top.” said Avila in between rounds at the Vallejo, California PAL gym in the downtown district of Vallejo.

Avila, who has been looking to find his groove after the Joseph Diaz Jr. bout in 2016, has fought only twice since getting a good win over game veteran tough guy Diuhl Olguin and a split draw against Jose Gonzalez, in which most ringside pundits favored Avila in the bout.





avila-win_tristan-belisimo-gbp-770×561.jpg

“I feel like people are underestimating me because I haven’t looked like myself in the ring for awhile or been as active as the other fighters but this fight is different like the old Tino is back.” said Avila.

Avila was signed at 18-years-old by Golden Boy Promotions, originally campaigning at 122 lbs, before moving up to 126 lbs for better opportunities. The decorated amateur now will look to face a long and hungry, Joet Gonzalez, who is looking to make a statement off Avila’s accomplishments.

“This camp is going great one of the best camps I’ve had so far. I can’t wait to show the fans all the hard work I have put in. I also want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, DAZN, and all the fight fans in California who will come to see this fight live.” said Avila.

Manuel “Tino” Avila goes to battle on July 13th bout against blue-chip prospect Joet Gonzalez at the Dignity Health Sports Center in Carson, CA, broadcast nationwide on the streaming service platform, DAZN.