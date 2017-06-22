Manuel Mendez Weighs in; Headlines “Path to Glory” from Ontario, CA Friday Night

Lightweight sensation Manuel Mendez (15-1-2, 11 KOs) weighed in at 140 lbs., while challenger Mohamed Rodriguez (9-4, 3 KOs) measured at 138.8 lbs. during Thursday’s “Path to Glory” weigh in from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Watch the 6-fight card on TB Presents: Path To Glory, live streaming on ThompsonBoxing.com and Facebook Live beginning at 7:45 p.m. PST / 10:45 p.m. EST.

Available tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40 & $100 and are available for purchase Friday at the will call booth from the Doubletree Ontario starting at 5:30 p.m. local time.





WEIGHTS

Manuel Mendez, 140 vs. Mohamed Rodriguez, 138.8 (8-rounds)

Jessie Roman, 141.3 vs. Erick Martinez, 140.3 (8-rounds)

Rafael Rivera, 126.4 vs. Ruben Tamayo, 126.4 (8-rounds)

Michael Dutchover, 130.4 vs. Miguel Carrizoza, 130.7 (6-rounds)

Saul Sanchez, 115.4 vs. Cristian Bartolini, 116 (4-rounds)

Sergey Kuzmin, 244 vs. Malcolm Tann, 235 (8-rounds)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

