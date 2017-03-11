Manuel Mendez Makes Weight, Headlines “Night of Champions” Saturday Night

Lightweight Manuel Mendez (13-1-2, 9 KOs) who last fought in November during his memorable first round, one-punch knockout victory over Vitor Freitas on SHOWTIME, made weight at 138 lbs. even, while challenger Bergman Aguilar (14-2-1, 4 KOs) weighed in at 136.4 lbs.





Mendez vs. Bergman is the 8-round main attraction of “Night of Champions,” Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual, private event.

The 4-bout card originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif. this Saturday, March 11.

WEIGHTS

Manuel Mendez, 138 vs. Bergman Aguilar, 136.4 (8-rounds)

Juan Reyes, 131.7 vs. Miguel Angel Mendoza, 132 (8-rounds)

Jonathan Rice, 260 vs. Mario Heredia, 277.3 (4-rounds)

Jose Salinas, 131.3 vs. Johnny Black, 130 (4-rounds)

