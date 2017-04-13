Manuel Mendez Makes Weight, Headlines “Locked n’ Loaded” Friday Night

Lightweight Manuel Mendez (14-1-2, 10 KOs) reached weight at 138 lbs. for his “Locked n’ Loaded” 8-round main event showdown versus veteran Luis Arceo (28-15-5, 18 KOs) this Friday from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. Arceo came in at an identical 138 lbs.

“Everyone knows I don’t back down from a fight,” Mendez said after the weigh in. “I know I’m going to bring it so Arceo should do the same, otherwise it’s going to be a short fight for him.”





Mendez has won three straight by stoppage and ten out of his last twelve. Friday’s fight marks his second start of the year. Mendez is coming off a third round knockout win over Bergman Aguilar in March.

WEIGHTS

Manuel Mendez, 138 vs. Luis Arceo, 138 (8-rounds)

Jessie Roman, 142 vs. Luis Joel Gonzalez, 143 (8-rounds)

Alimkhan Jumakhonov, 126 vs. Alberto Mora, 126.5 (4-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 119.1 vs. Manuel Manzo, 119.7 (4-rounds)

Daniel Guzman, 120.6 vs. Xavier Pena, 118.8 (4-rounds)

Alfredo Escarcega, 138.3 vs. Mario Aguirre, 139.8 (4-rounds)

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m.

