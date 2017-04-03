Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez fights Luis Arceo on 4/14

Lightweight Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez, winner of three straight by stoppage and ten out of his last twelve, makes his second start of the year against veteran Luis Arceo on Friday, April 14.

The 8-round “Locked n’ Loaded” main event originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase online at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

Mendez (14-1-2, 10 KOs) of Indio, Calif. by way of Oregon, was his vintage self in his latest knockout win over Bergman Aguilar in March. Through two rounds, he patiently stalked Aguilar throwing only high percentage power punches. By the third, Mendez had timed his movements and landed a thunderous left hook to the body that sealed the knockout win.

“It’s the same punch that I knocked out Vitor Freitas with last year,” said Mendez, referring to his one-punch, first round stoppage win on Showtime in November. “I’m comfortable fighting in the pocket. Some boxers prefer to fight on the outside. I can do both, but I like to apply pressure.”

Arceo (28-15-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, is no stranger to the Southern California fight scene. His last three fights have occurred in Los Angeles and while he is winless in his previous five outings, Mendez knows not to underestimate an experienced slugger.

“You always respect the opposition no matter what,” said Mendez, who is trained by Joel Diaz. “When you look passed an opponent, that’s when you suffer an ugly loss.”

In the 8-round co-feature, all action super flyweight Ricardo Espinoza (10-1, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico meets hometown rival Christian Ayala (10-1, 4 KOs) in what is expected to be an all out war. Espinoza has never been in a boring fight and Ayala also enjoys trading in the center of the ring.

On the undercard, the leading fight features junior welterweight Jessie Roman (20-3, 9 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. against Luis Joel Gonzalez (11-4-1, 6 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico (8-rounds).

Local product Alimkhan Jumakhonov (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of the Los Angeles suburb of Reseda faces an opponent to be named later (junior lightweights 4-rounds).

Recently signed bantamweight prospect Mario Hernandez of Los Angeles will make his professional debut against Manuel Manzo (0-4) of Fresno, Calif. (4-rounds).

Opening the six-bout “Locked n’ Loaded” card are junior welterweights Alfredo Escarcega (pro debut) and Antonio Duarte (2-0) (4-rounds).

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at (909) 937-0900.

Connect with Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez on social media: Instagram: @manuelmendez90 & Facebook: Manuel La Tormenta Mendez

“Locked n’ Loaded” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.