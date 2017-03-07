Manuel Mendez Headlines “Night of Champions” Saturday, March 11

Lightweight Manuel Mendez, fresh off his first round, one-punch knockout victory over Vitor Freitas on SHOWTIME in November, returns to the ring as the main attraction of “Night of Champions,” Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual, private event.

The 4-bout card originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif. this Saturday, March 11.





Mendez (13-1-2, 1 KOs), trained by Joel Diaz, will test his power-punching skills against Costa Rica’s Bergman Aguilar (14-2-1, 4 KOs) in the “Night of Champions” 8-round main event.

Mendez, who lives in Indio, Calif. by way of eastern Oregon, has established himself as one the more exciting lightweight prospects in the sport. He’s knocked out nine out of his last 11 opponents and expects to do more damage on Saturday night.

“In training camp, we worked on a lot of new offensive strategies,” said Mendez, 26. “Fans are going to see an even more aggressive Manuel Mendez on March 11.”

Southern California fan favorite Juan Reyes (13-3-3, 2 KOs), who recently moved up in weight to junior lightweight, faces the experienced Miguel Angel Mendoza (23-10-2) of Mexico in the 8-round co-feature.

Reyes, of boxing hot bed Riverside, Calif., rebounded nicely in October by overwhelming Cesar Villarraga in a unanimous decision win. Prior to that Reyes had suffered two, tough losses by decision.

“I have to start another winning streak,” said the 27-year-old Reyes. “I had an excellent training camp with quality sparring and I’m ready to get this win.”

Junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (3-0, 3 KOs) of Midland, Tex. will fight an opponent to be named later (4-rounds). Dutchover, an elite prospect with devastating punching power, is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the show opener, a pair of junior lightweights will make their pro debut: Jose Salinas of Indio, Calif. and Kenneth Davis, Jr. of Reno, Nev. (4-rounds).

