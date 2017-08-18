Manny Robles fights on 9/1

Los Angeles native Manny “Chato” Robles, Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) will make his triumphant return to the LA FIGHT CLUB stage where he’ll put his undefeated record on the line against a soon to-be-announced opponent on Sept. 1 in an eight-round featherweight fight from the Belasco Theater televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.

The televised co-main event will feature two-time Brazilian Olympian Everton Lopes (4-0, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight battle against native Mexican Angel “Pescado” Sarinana (7-7-2, 3 KOs). Fighting in his fifth professional battle, Lopes will return to the Belasco Theater to add another victory to his resume following his win by majority decision against Omar Tienda there almost two years ago.





Kicking off the televised portion on Estrella TV, Texas-born Javier Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) will go to battle in a six-round super featherweight against Jose “Chore” Martinez (10-10, 6 KOs) of Durango, Mexico. Martinez will seek to retain his undefeated status in a fight that boxing fans won’t want to miss.

Opening up the LA FIGHT CLUB evening will be Palmdale’s Cesar Diaz (5-0, 4 KOs), who will put his undefeated record on the line against a soon to-be-announced opponent. Cesar is coming off his unanimous decision victory against Felipe “Panterita” Rivas in April of 2017.

Robles vs. TBA is an eight-round featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 and are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com.

