Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn on BoxNation

Superstar Manny Pacquiao’s world title defence from ‘down under’ when he puts his WBO welterweight title on the line against undefeated number two world-rated contender Jeff Horn will be aired exclusively live on BoxNation.

The eight-division world champion and the reigning ‘Fighter of the Decade’ takes on undefeated Australian Horn from the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Saturday night.

Promoted by Top Rank and Duco Events, “The Battle of Brisbane” is expected to attract 55,000 fans, with Pacquiao fighting in Australia for the first time in his illustrious career.





The 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs), is coming off impressive wins over former champions Jessie Vargas and Timothy Bradley and is now in his third reign as WBO welterweight champion.

Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs), who will be fighting in his hometown of Brisbane, enters this clash having won his last three fights – all in 2016 – against Ali Funeka, Rico Mueller and Randall Bailey inside the distance.

The 29-year-old goes into the fight extremely confident and will be looking for the record crowd to spur him on to victory on July 1st against the legendary Filipino.

Also featuring on the card will be Irish Olympian Michael Conlan who enters the ring for the third time as a professional when he takes on Jarrett Owen.





Conlan has looked sensational in his recent outings and will look to continue where he left off when he stopped Mexican Alfredo Chanez last May.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum can’t wait for the exciting card and has tipped Pacquiao to come out victorious in the main event.

“Manny has been a pioneer, bringing world title fights to Cowboys Stadium, The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena and now Suncorp Stadium. We’re boxing’s version of Lewis & Clark, discovering new markets,” said Hall of Fame promoter Arum. “Manny knows who will be the crowd favourite on July 1st, but he can’t wait to give Australia and the world a great performance. It’s going to be an unbelievable event.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “Manny Pacquiao is undoubtedly one of the best fighters of this generation and we are delighted to showcase his fight with the unbeaten Jeff Horn exclusively live on BoxNation on July 1st. The welterweight division is stacked with amazing talent and WBO world champion Pacquiao is at the forefront of that. This will be a great event at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, with Horn looking to burst onto the scene by becoming world champion and shocking a legend in Pacquiao. It will be a great card for BoxNation subscribers to tune in and watch, with Irish Olympic hero Michael Conlan also on the bill.”

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.