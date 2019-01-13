Manchester will host another MTK Global fight night

MTK Global has confirmed a fight night in Manchester at Bowlers Exhibition Centre on March 15 to be streamed live and free on iFL TV.





Some of the top talent in the area will be on show with the likes of Liam Conroy, Ben Sheedy, Macaulay McGowan, Mike McGoldrick and Ryan Briscoe set to feature.

Other popular local heroes in line to take to the stage include Damien Chambers, Sahir Iqbal, Chris Brown, and Ryan Briscoe – and MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen is enthusiastic over the prospect of returning to one of the UK’s top fight cities.

Yalen said: “The show announcements just keep on coming and no busy schedule would be complete without a stop in the famous fighting hotbed of Manchester.





“The city has always produced countless great fighters and oceans of passionate fans – you only need to recall Ricky Hatton taking thousands of his supporters over to the U.S for his clash with Floyd Mayweather for confirmation of both.

“There’s nothing quite like grass-roots boxing. The company enjoyed putting on some excellent fights in Manchester last year and now we’re back looking to provide the fans with what they want once again.”

Further fighters and the headline acts will be announced in due course.

Mansouri seals shot at IBF ranking belt in Marbella

Nav Mansouri will face Jorge Fortea for the IBF Intercontinental super-welterweight belt in Marbella on February 16.

Yorkshireman Mansouri (19-1-2-KO6) will bid for a fourth straight victory on Spanish soil as he looks to add the world-ranking title to the English title he held for more than two years.

Mansouri was in ruthless form last time out; scoring a second-round stoppage of Bogdan Mitic in Torremolinos.

Joining Mansouri on a busy bill at Palacio de los Deportes are team-mates Joe Sherriff, Ion Costin and Antoino Gomez.

Sherriff (12-1-KO3), who has been training at MTK Marbella since before Christmas, will take on local fighter Alvaro Terrero at cruiserweight as the Coventry star looks to begin his own surge towards title level.

Romanian-born lightweight Costin (5-1-2-KO2) – unbeaten since his debut – takes on the undefeated Brandon Oertel (7-0-KO3) while Gomez is up against Abdelaziz Zdite (3-0).

For tickets, please contact the fighters.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal