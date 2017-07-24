Malik Zinad on the Rise

On July 29th of this year, Malta based professional WBF International Light-heavyweight Champion boxer, Malik Zinad will be competing in his 10th professional fight, going for his 10th win, in Belfast, Ireland. He is scheduled to challenge tough journeyman fighter out of Amsterdam, Farouk Daku, who currently holds a record of 21 wins and 14 losses. This fight will be Zinad’s second internationally televised fight, held in the UK.

This will also be the Malta based international champion’s second fight with pre-eminent UK promotional group Cyclone Promotions, headed by former Featherweight World Champion Barry McGuigan and his son Blaine. On May 28th, Malik exploded on the international boxing scene with his memorable defeat of Cardiff champion, Jermaine Asare in a devastating knockout, only two minutes and eighteen seconds into the first round. The bout with Asare, held at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales was Zinad’s first internationally televised fight.

This fight prompted Cyclone Promotions to negotiate a three fight promotional contract with Lalonde Boxing Management, representing Malik Zinad. Cyclone Promotions and Malta based Lalonde Boxing Management LTD, have agreed to terms for Malik to fight on either October 7th, or November 11th, for a Major Sanctioning Body Title Fight, ranking Zinad in World Ratings, making him the first Malta Based boxer to have attained such a high level of international scale success in the boxing industry.