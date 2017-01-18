Malik Jackson to fight on Roman-Lopez card on Friday

Undefeated super bantamweight Malik Jackson has been added to the non-televised undercard this Friday night, Jan. 20 at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel & Casino against Christian Foster in a bout scheduled for 4-rounds that will precede a tremendous tripleheader that will be televised live on ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME®.

In the 12-round main event, undefeated WBA No. 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) will face the WBA’s No. 4-ranked Danny Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs) in a title elimination bout.





In the co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 1 NC, 10 KOs) will face off with Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round 168-pound matchup of ShoBox veterans.

In another eight-round featured bout, former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) and Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KOs) will clash in a matchup of promising, super lightweights making their ShoBox debuts.

Jackson of Washington, D.C turned professional on September 30th with a 1st rouns stoppage over Javonta Cherry in Washington, D.C.

Jackson, 22 years old, started boxing at age 9 and had a long amateur career that spanned 120 fights.

He describes his style as a boxer-puncher.

“My training went well for this fight. I was added to the card at the last minute, but I was already in shape,” said Jackson.

In Foster, he is facing a bit of an unknown quantity, but has been stopped inside of two-rounds in both of his fights.

“I don’t know much about Foster, but with all my amateur experience, I can adapt. I have fought internationally , so I have seen all kinds of styles.”

With this fight being on the undercard of a nationally televised event, Jackson is ready to show the fans in attendance that he is a fighter to be reckoned with.

“With an opportunity like this, I am ready to steal the show. I know it is only a 4-round bout, but I will impress.”

Jackson has been even more motivated as fellow beltway boxer Gervonta Davis captured the IBF Junior Lightweight on Saturday night. Jackson has shared the ring with Davis and he feels that he can reach the heights of boxing as well.

“I fought and fought with Gervonta. By seeing him win a title, it shows it can be done, and I am motivated to follow suit. But that will start on Friday as I will have an impressive outing.”

In non-televised action: Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KO’s) of St. Louis, Missouri tangos with Olimjon Nazarov (14-3, 8 KO’s) of Tashkent, Uzbekistan in a super bantamweight bout. NOTE: Young was originally slated to open the ShoBox telecast in a matchup with Elton Dharry, who was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury. Highlights of Young vs. Nazaroz will now air in the ShoBox telecast.

Leroy Davila (4-0, 2 KO’s) of New Brunswick, New Jersey will take on fellow undefeated Anthony Taylor (4-0, 1 KO) of Warren, Ohio in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Keenan Smith, of Philadelphia, 9-0 with 3 knockouts, and will take on Marquis Hawthorne (4-5, 1 KO) of Waco, Texas in a welterweight bout scheduled for six-rounds.

Also seeing action in a 6-round bout is local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young (14-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City who will take on James Robinson (4-5-4, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, N.Y., in a welterweight scrap.

Former amateur standout, Darmani Rock (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Philadelphia will battle Solomon Maye (3-7-2, 3 KO’s) of New Haven, Connecticut in a six-round heavyweight bout.