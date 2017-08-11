Maldonado, Jr. vs. Barroso tops October 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN

After capturing the WBC FECARBOX Super Lightweight title just less than two months ago, Fidel “The Atrisco Kid” Maldonado, Jr. (24-3-1, 19 KOs) will put his belt on the line against former Interim World Lightweight Champion Ismael Barroso (19-1-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the October 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. ESPN Deportes will air live coverage of the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, while ESPN3 will live stream all the fights beginning with the undercard bouts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, Friday, August 11, start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

In the co-main event, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (30-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico will take on Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a 10-round super lightweight that promises to steal the show.





Maldonado, Jr., a 26-year-old native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is coming off three impressive victories. His most recent victory was against Cano in a back-and-forth fight in which Maldonado, Jr. dug deep to overcome a fourth-round knockdown before eventually winning by split decision. The new WBC FECARBOX champion is a young but seasoned professional with tough fights against Amir “Young Master” Imam and Michael “The Artist” Perez on his resume.

Barroso, a heavy-handed 34-year-old southpaw out of El Tigre, Venezuela, is a former interim world lightweight champion who has scored knockouts in 18 of his 19 victories, including a fifth-round technical knockout over longtime contender Kevin “The Hammer” Mitchell. Barroso is coming off the lone defeat of his career to former WBA World Lightweight Champion Anthony “Million Dollar” Crolla, and is hungry to get back on the winning track.

Maldonado, Jr. vs. Barroso, a 10-round super lightweight fight for the WBC FECARBOX title, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, Born BOLD and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream of all the fights on the card beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.