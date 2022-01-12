Makhmudov vs. Wach postponed until February 19th

Due to an increase in Covid 19 cases in the province and the adjustment of public health measures by the Legault administration (and the closing of the Casino de Montréal, until further notice), Eye of the Tiger is forced to postpone its first event of the anniversary series, featuring Makhmudov vs Wach, which should have taken place Saturday, January 22 will finally be held on February 19, 2022.

The date of Thursday, March 3 will also be added to the calendar of the Montreal Casino Cabaret which will present the 3 EOTTM anniversary galas on February 19, March 3, and March 26.

The February 19 main event will feature Arslanbek Makhmudov (13-0-0, 13 KOs), who will not only defend his NABF title, but also attempt to nab the heavyweight NABA belt, against the Polish giant Mariusz Wach (36-7-0, 19 KOs). Although confronting a bigger, more imposing boxer will be a career first for Makhmudov, “The Lion” is confident that he is more than ready to overcome this challenge. “My team and I must adapt to Wach’s size, but we are more than ready for this fight and looking forward to continuing our journey”, proclaims Makhmudov, currently 10th in the WBC world ranking.

Simon Kean (20-1, 19 KOs) will try to prolong his winning streak when he confronts Shawndell Terell Winters (13-6-0, 12 KOs). Among his noteworthy fights, the American heavyweight has confronted several powerhouses of his division: Joseph Parker, Alen Babic, Cassius Chaney and Nikodem Jezewski, to name a few, as well as great Canadian hopeful Oleksandr Teslenko, whom he vanquished in a 5th round KO.

“Winters is a powerful, seasoned boxer with a good knockout ratio who has confronted worthy opponents. Simon will test his mettle in this fight; he will have to focus from beginning to end as Winters is the type of boxer who will not hesitate to punish his adversary for every mistake, no matter how small,” explains Vincent Auclair, Kean’s trainer.

Amongst the future hopefuls we will see in action at the February 19 event are Thomas Chabot (5-0, 5 K.-O.), Luis Santana (4-0-0, 2 KOs), Alexandre Gaumont (2-0, 1 K.-O.), Avery Martin-Duval (5-0-1, 3 KOs) and Leila Beaudoin (3-0, 1 K.-O.).

In the following days, Ticketmaster will contact all ticketholders who have made an online purchase, and confirm that the January 22 tickets will be honoured on February 19, 2022. Should they wish, ticketholders can be reimbursed if the new dates are not convenient. Eye of the Tiger will soon reveal the complete program of the second event of its 10th Anniversary Series for March 3. For more information, please visit www.eottm.com.