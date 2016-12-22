Make Wilson Fight Night Small Town Big Dreams Tickets A Part Of Your Christmas

Wilson, NC (December 22) – If you are looking for an exciting last minute gift that will bring the ultimate entertainment to a loved one’s life, tickets to Top Catz Boxing’s February 4 Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” is the way to go. The ultimate stocking stuffer for the sports fans in your life!





You will be giving plenty of Holiday Joy in an unforgettable event featuring:

Undefeated Wilson, NC Cruiserweight Austin “Babyface Assassin” Bryant 2-0 (2 KO’s) headlines a card that will also feature a highly anticipated middleweight match up between proven veteran Jamar Freeman 14-5-2 (7 KO’s) and undefeated Pablo Velez Jr. 7-0-1 (5 KO’s).

The Wilson Fight Night – Small Town Big Dreams card will also include North Carolina boxers undefeated Heavyweight Jo-El Caudle 5-0 (4 KO’s), the pro debut of Welterweight Anthony Sonnier, very promising Lightweight Marko Bailey 2-0 (2 KO’s), and talented Welterweight Donnie Marshall 1-0 (1 KO).

Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Top Catz Boxing, are priced at $20, $35, and $75. Tickets are available online at www.topcatzboxing.com or at https://wilson-fight-night.ticketbud.com/wilson-fight-night Tickets can also be purchased by calling 919 701-CATZ.

About Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams”

Top Catz Boxing presents Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Bill Ellis Convention Center. Doors open at 6PM. First fight is at 7PM.

The night will be filled with exciting professional boxing matches that will keep fans entertained and on their feet cheering for some of the best local, North Carolina boxing talent.

For more information about Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams,” follow Top Catz Boxing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @TOPCATZBOXING.