Major TV Exposure For VIP Fighter Jack Flatley This Saturday

Promoter Steve Wood has conjured up some major TV exposure for Jack Flatley this Saturday (September 28), with VIP Promotions teaming up with Hennessy Promotions and Channel 5 to broadcast an evening of boxing at the Bolton Whites Hotel.





Local man Flatley has been given the chief support slot and will defend his English Light-middleweight belt against Harry Scarff, with the fight due to be shown straight after the main event of Alex Dilmaghani versus Francisco Fonseca for the vacant World Boxing Association International Super Featherweight Title.

As well as the Channel 5 broadcast, which starts at 9pm, the undercard will also be shown on Spike, from 7pm.

Undefeated Flatley, 15-0-1 (4), was in a small hall war in May when he won his English Title against Shropshire’s Craig Morris. The pair went toe-to-toe in an all-action battle, with a busted-up and bruised Jack eventually picking up a unanimous verdict.





This time around, he makes his first defence against Derby’s Scarff. The 26-year-old has won all seven of his pro outings, with one finishing early, and Flatley is expecting another fan-friendly tussle.

“I can’t thank Steve enough, I’m buzzing to be on terrestrial TV,” said Jack, 24. “Hopefully we’ll get a great audience for me to showcase my skills and show what I’m all about.

“In my fight against Craig Morris, I was pleased I showed I could do 10 rounds at a really good pace, but I got involved too much in a fight with him. I was bruised up at the end but, to be fair, Craig had done four 10-rounders before and that was my first, so he had the edge in experience.





“For this fight, I know Harry is a good boxer and he’s obviously undefeated, but I’ll just concentrate on what I’m doing. He’ll give me a good fight, but I’ll be at my best. I think our styles will gel and it’ll warm up into a really good fight to watch.

“It’s a really good show for TV. You’ve got my fight, and then there’s the other title fight in the main event. So, it’s two good title fights, and great for the people coming to the show, and everyone watching on TV.”

“This Bolton card was a good one anyway,” said promoter Steve Wood, “but with Hennessy Promotions providing the top of the bill now, as well as another undercard fight, it’s now a really good TV show.

“Flatley versus Scarff will be a great fight, and with him on after the main event, it’s fantastic exposure for Jack. He deserves it too, because he’s worked really hard to become English champion. Hopefully he’ll look good in front of a few million viewers, and it will be a good boost for his career.”

Hennessy Promotions, in association with VIP Promotions, present an evening of boxing at the Bolton Whites Hotel on Saturday September 28.

Topping the bill will be Crayford’s Alex Dilmaghani versus Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca for the vacant World Boxing Association International Super Featherweight Title. Chief support will be Bolton’s Jack Flatley defending his English Light-middleweight Title against Derby’s Harry Scarff.

Also appearing will be Stockport’s Jack Booth; Wigan’s Andrew Fleming; Sevenoaks’ Michael Hennessy Jr; Wigan’s Rhiannon Dixon; Stretford’s Bradley Rea; Blackburn’s Micky Ellison; Oldham’s Andy Kremner, and Wigan’s James Moorecroft.

Tickets are £35 and £60, available on the night, and doors open at 5.30pm for a 5.50pm start.