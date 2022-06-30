Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia & Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer this Saturday on ESPN+

Saturday: Mairis Briedis-Jai Opetaia & Joe Joyce-Christian Hammer Main Events Highlight Boxing Marathon on ESPN+

Breidis-Opetaia coverage from Broadbeach, Australia begins at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT

Joyce-Hammer action from London starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

(June 30, 2022) — Two world-class boxing events will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ this Saturday, July 2.

The action kicks off Down Under in the early morning hours (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT), as IBF cruiserweight world champion Mairis Breidis defends his title against undefeated contender Jai Opetaia at Gold Coast Convention Center in Broadbeach, Australia.

The action continues from the OVO Arena Wembley in London (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), as an undefeated heavyweight contender and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce defends his WBC Silver and WBO International belts in the 12-round main event against Christian Hammer.

Breidis (28-1, 20 KOs), a native of Riga, Latvia, has won five bouts since losing a razor-thin decision to Oleksandr Usyk in January 2018.

The 37-year-old puncher won the IBF belt in September 2020 with a majority decision over Yuniel Dorticos, then defended it last October in Riga with a third-round TKO over Artur Mann. Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs), a 2012 Australian Olympian from Sydney, has fought most of his career in Australia.

The 26-year-old has knocked out his last three foes and is taking a major step up against Breidis.

In other streaming action from Australia:

Isaac Hardman (12-1, 10 KOs) vs. Beau Hartas (6-1, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Dana Coolwell (7-2, 5 KOs) vs. Lorenz Ladrada (11-2-1, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, featherweight

Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KO) vs. Yoselin Fernandez (11-1, 5 KOs), 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) vs. Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) vs. Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs), the WBO No. 1 contender, has taken the express route to contention since turning pro in October 2017. He knocked out former world champion Bermane Stiverne in his eighth pro fight and won a points verdict over former title challenger Bryant Jennings in his 10th outing.

He came from behind to stop then-unbeaten prospect Daniel Dubois in November 2020. Last July, he knocked out longtime contender Carlos Takam in six rounds.

Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) is a 14-year pro who has fought the likes of Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin, and Tony Yoka, Joyce’s Olympic nemesis.

In other streaming action from London: