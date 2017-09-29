Boxing News 24/7


Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Quarter-final to Air on AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final between WBC champion Mairis Briedis and Mike Perez will air live to tape on AT&T AUDIENCE Network at 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET from a sold out Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

This weekend’s quarter-final will begin after NCAA Football action on AUDIENCE Network and fans can catch the rest of the quarter-finals that take place in Europe on AUDIENCE Network during that same 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET slot.


Pre-fight coverage on AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW continues through the remaining quarter-final matchups concluding with the Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant super middleweight showdown.

AUDIENCE Network is available to DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, U-verse, and AT&T UNLIMITED PLUS customers. It can be found on DIRECTV Channel 239, U-verse Channel 1114, and on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, and U-verse apps.

