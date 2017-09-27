Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez card start time change in Canada on Super Channel – 2 PM / ET

The start time for this Saturday’s airing in Canada of additional World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament action, featuring World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) against challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), is 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, exclusively on Super Channel live from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Preliminary bouts will start airing on Super Channel at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, the Briedis-Perez main event is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. PT.





Four exciting bouts on the “Briedis vs. Perez” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

WBSS RESULTS & UPCOMING EVENTS ON SUPER CHANNEL

Sept. 9 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in Berlin, Germany

WBO Cruiserweight World Championship





Oleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs), Kiev, Ukraine

WTKO10

Marco Huck (40-5-1, 27 KOs), Berlin, Germany

(Usyk retained WBO cruiserweight title)

Sept. 16 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final in Liverpool, UK

WBC Super Middleweight Diamond Championship

Callum Smith (23-0, 17 KOs), Liverpool, Merseyside, UK

WDEC12

Erik Skoglund (26-1, 12 KOs), Nykoping, Sweden

(Smith won WBC Diamond super middleweight title)

Sept. 23 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in San Antonio, Texas, USA

Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), Miami, Florida, USA by way of Cuba

WKO2.

Dmitry Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs), Challenger, Volgodonsk, Russia

(Dorticos retained WBA cruiserweight title)

Sept. 30 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in Riga, Latvia

WBC Cruiserweight World Championship

Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Riga, Latvia

vs.

Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), Challenger, Cork, Ireland by way of Cuba

All WBSS fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs.Marriaga and Crawford vs. Indongo.

