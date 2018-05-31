Mahdi Jallaw makes pro debut in Hannover

Mahdi Jallaw makes his introduction to the professional ranks on June 2 at the Swiss Life Hall in Hannover on the undercard of the WBO International Cruiserweight title fight between undefeated German fighters Artur Mann and Alexander Peil.





The 18 year-old from Copenhagen is one of the most exciting and decorated amateur talents to come out of Denmark in recent years. Having claimed gold at the European Schoolboy Championships (U-15) in 2014, Jallaw took home another gold medal at the European Junior Championships the following year, where he was also named ‘Athlete of the Tournament’, defeating Ukraine’s Junior National Champion Ivan Koziar in the final.

Boxing out of SIK Fight in Nørrebro, Jallaw, trained by Jan Krogsgaard and managed by Simon Lundt Hansen, says he is excited to get his professional career underway as he meets Artem Ayvazidi (10-12-1, 5 KOs) in a four-round lightweight contest.

“It has been a dream for me to fight as a professional since I was a little kid,” said Jallaw. “Now, I feel that I’m ready and the chance is here so I’m going to grab it with both hands and see where the journey takes me.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to make my first fight on a big show in Germany. I’ve been training hard and I’m looking forward to getting into the ring and showing everyone what I can do.





“I’ve seen some Youtube clips of my opponent. He looks like a tough guy, but my team have prepared me well, and I’ll be ready to take my first win.”

“At just 18 years of age, Mahdi is entering the paid ranks with a strong amateur pedigree,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the professional game against an experienced opponent on June 2.”

Danish cruiserweight Micki Nielsen was set for action in Hannover but a hand injury forced him to withdraw from a WBO International title contest with Artur Mann. Undefeated Alexander Peil takes his place in the evening’s main event.

Jallaw’s professional debut will be available to watch live on Viaplay Fighting in Denmark and on Sport1 in Germany. Tickets for the Team Sauerland show at the Swiss Life Hall in Hannover are available online via www.eventim.de.