‘Magic’ Marc eager to impress in his first headline bout

Marc Kerr is determined to put on an impressive display in his first headline bout as the Glaswegian super-welterweight prepares to top a ‘Burns Supper’ fight bill in his home city this weekend.

Kerr (10-1) headlines MTK Scotland’s dinner show at the Crowne Plaza on Friday night, taking on Gloucester-based Lewis van Poetsch for the British Challenge title.





Both fighters weighed in at 156lbs ahead of their eight-round clash and the home favourite is eager to entertain when he takes to the ring for his warm-up bout ahead of an anticipated Scottish-title shot in the near future.

“I’m feeling good and looking forward to fighting now,” said Kerr. “I’m delighted to be headlining. I’ve boxed there a fair few times now, so it’s good to see the progression and headline my first show.

“I’m going for my first title in pro boxing, so that’s good and it’s exciting to fight for a title in front of my home fans.

“It’s a good fight to get ready for the Scottish title next time out and I’m keen to put on a good performance,” added the 27-year-old ‘Magic’ man.

Buckinghamshire-based super-welterweight Hannah Rankin (3-1) clocked the scales at 153lbs ahead of her eight-round clash against Hungarian Klaudia Vigh, who came in at 155lbs.





Inverness heavyweight Gary Cornish and Sheffield’s David Howe will weigh in on Friday morning ahead of their six-round bout.