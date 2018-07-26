Madiyar Ashkeyev added to Kovalev vs. Alvarez on Aug.4

Super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (9-0, 5 KOs), 29, left his home in Kazakhstan to train at the famous Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, California, also home to two-time Light Heavyweight World Champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev.





(Photo credit: David Spagnolo/Main Events)

But now Ashkeyev has his young family with him, including his youngest son who was born just one year ago, the first American citizen in the family. “It’s much, much easier training when I can see my family every day,” said Ashkeyev.

The undefeated rising star will appear on the undercard of Kovalev’s upcoming bout (32-2-1, 28 KOs) versus Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs) and WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) versus Isaac Chilemba of Malawi (25-5-2, 10 KOs). Ashkeyev will face Fernando Carcamo of Mexico (23-8, 18 KOs).

Ashkeyev is a thinking fighter, and says he will watch video of his opponent and thoroughly analyze him. “We are going to analyze him, every step, and we will see him August 4,” said Ashkeyev. Nevertheless, Ashkeyev is modest when asked to predict the outcome of the contest. “I don’t want to promise a lot. I just want to show my hard work. I really work hard,” said Ashkeyev.





“For every professional fight, you get more hungry, you want to fight more, and do everything the best possible. I’ve never lost, and I hope I won’t make my record worse. I’m putting all of my heart into every training session.

“Every fight is important to my future,” explained Ashkeyev. “I can promise you I will put 100 percent into my work.

“We have the best team in the world” in Oxnard said Ashkeyev, who trains at the Boxing Laboratory alongside champions such as Sergey Kovalev, Alexandr Usyk, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and Vasyl Lomachenko. “I’m so proud to be part of the best team in the world. Watching Loma or Kovalev, this only motivates me. We always support each team member. If you are a world champion, you are giving advice. If you aren’t, you are getting their advice,” explained Ashkeyev.

Ashkeyev sent a message to Atlantic City’s boxing fans. “Please come to support us, we need your support. I hope we’ll have a nice win, and we’ll show you all the love.”