Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Teams Up with Boxing Community for Special Video

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. partnered with friends in the boxing community to come together for a special video message thanking the real heroes putting themselves at risk every day to save so many lives and to encourage fans to continue practicing the necessary safety measures that will keep them and our communities safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

We would like to thank all those who participated in this special video including: Laila Ali, Michael Buffer, Michael Conlan, Gerry Cooney, Miguel Cotto, Oscar de la Hoya, Lou Dibella, Todd duBoef, Gennadiy Golovkin, Heather Hardy, Eddie Hearn, Jamel Herring, Bernard Hopkins, Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Lee, Tom Loeffler, Teofimo Lopez, Mikaela Mayer, Amanda Serrano, and Katie Taylor.

Amongst the fighters they share a combined 57-3 record at Madison Square Garden.

LAILA ALI

Former WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA female super middleweight champion, and IWBF light heavyweight. Retired undefeated. Beat Shelly Burton on November 11, 2006 in her MSG debut with her legendary father in attendance.

MICHAEL BUFFER

World-renowned boxing announcer and member of International Boxing Hall of Fame. First fight announced at MSG was Roberto Duran v. Davey Moore on June 16, 1983.

MICHAEL CONLAN

WBO Inter-Continental featherweight champion, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist. Made historic professional debut in Theater at MSG in front of a packed Irish crowd during St. Patrick’s Weekend in 2017. Currently holds 6-0 record at Madison Square Garden.

3/17/2017 Tim Ibarra W TKO

12/9/2017 Luis Fernando Molina W UD

3/17/2018 David Berna W TKO

5/12/2018 Ibon Larrinaga W UD

3/17/2019 Ruben Garcia Hernandez W UD

12/14/2019 Vladimir Nikitin W UD

GERRY COONEY

Former heavyweight contender who was undefeated professionally at MSG (10-0).

3/2/1977 Jimmy Robertson W KO

8/3/1977 Matt Robinson W PTS

11/18/1977 Joe Maye W KO

6/22/1978 G.G. Maldonado W TKO

12/15/1978 Grady Daniels W RTD

2/26/1979 Charlie Johnson W KO

6/29/1979 Tom Prater W TKO

8/22/1979 Broderick Mason W KO

11/9/1979 John Dino Denis W TKO

5/11/1981 Ken Norton W TKO

MIGUEL COTTO

Multiple-time world champion, and first Puerto Rican boxer to win world titles in four weight classes.

Fought 10 times at MSG with 8-2 record.

6/11/2005 Muhammadqodir Abdullaev W TKO

6/10/2006 Paul Malignaggi W UD

6/9/2007 Zab Judah W TKO

11/10/2007 Shane Mosley W UD

2/21/2009 Michael Jennings W TKO

6/13/2009 Joshua Clottey W SD

12/3/2011 Antonio Margarito W RTD

12/1/2012 Austin Trout L UD

6/7/2014 Sergio Martinez W RTD

12/2/2017 Sadam Ali L UD

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

2014 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee who captured 10 world titles in 6 different weight classes. Retired with a 39-6, 30 KO record and went 2-0 at MSG. In 2002, founded Golden Boy Promotions.

12/15/1995 Jesse James Leija W RTD

2/26/2000 Derrell Coley W KO

LOU DIBELLA

Boxing promoter and founder of DiBella Entertainment based in New York. Inducted into 2014 New York State Boxing Hall of Fame. IBHOF inductee in 2020.

TODD DUBOEF

President, Top Rank, Inc.

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

Two-time middleweight world champion. Made MSG debut in 2013 vs. Gabriel Rosado and is undefeated at The Garden.

1/19/2013 Gabriel Rosado W TKO

11/2/2013 Curtis Stevens W RTD

7/26/2014 Daniel Geale W TKO

10/17/2015 David Lemieux W TKO

3/18/2017 Daniel Jacobs W UD

6/8/2019 Steve Rolls W KO

10/5/2019 Sergiy Derevyanchenko W UD

HEATHER HARDY

Former WBO featherweight champion. 1-1 boxing and MMA record at MSG

Boxing:

10/27/2018 Shelly Vincent W UD

9/13/2019 Amanda Serrano L UD

EDDIE HEARN

Managing Director of Matchroom Sport.

JAMEL HERRING

WBO junior lightweight champion. 1-0 at MSG

5/12/2018 Juan Pablo Sanchez W TKO

BERNARD HOPKINS

Inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. Won undisputed middleweight title at MSG in 2001 … 2-0 at MSG.

4/14/2001 Keith Holmes W UD

9/29/2001 Felix Trinidad W TKO

WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO

Two-time world heavyweight champion. Made MSG debut in 2000.

4/29/2000 David Bostice W TKO

11/11/2006 Calvin Brock W TKO

2/23/2008 Sultan Ibragimov W UD

4/25/2015 Bryant Jennings W UD

ANDY LEE

Former WBO middleweight champion. Made his MSG debut against Dennis Sharpe on November 11, 2006.

11/11/2006 Dennis Sharpe W UD

3/6/2007 Carl Daniels W KO

6/7/2014 John Jackson W KO

3/18/2017 KeAndrae Leatherwood W UD

TOM LOEFFLER

Founder of 360 Promotions

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Holds IBF lightweight title. On March 17,2017 Teofimo made his MSG debut defeating Daniel Bastien.

3/17/2017 Daniel Bastien W KO

5/20/2017 Vitor Jones W KO

4/20/2019 Edis Tatli W KO

12/8/2018 Mason Menard W KO

12/14/2019 Richard Commey W TKO

MIKAELA MAYER

Made her MSG debut on December 9, 2017 defeating Nydia Feliciano.

12/9/2017 Nydia Feliciano W MD

5/12/2018 Baby Nansen W UD

AMANDA SERRANO

WBO and WBC world female feather champion. Amanda made her MSG debut on January 18, 2019 defeating Eva Voraberger.

1/18/2019 Eva Voraberger W KO

9/13/2019 Heather Hardy W UD

KATIE TAYLOR

Two-weight world champion and the current undisputed lightweight champion, On December 15, 2018 she made her MSG debut, defeating Eva Walhstrom. After beating Delfine Persoon at MSG she became one of only seven boxers in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO simultaneously.

12/15/2018 Eva Walhstrom W UD

6/1/2019 Delfine Persoon W MD