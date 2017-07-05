Made In The Black Country – July 7

BCB Promotions’ ‘Made In the Black Country’show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall – takes place this coming Friday, 7th July.

Walsall’s Golden Boys, Luke Paddock (16-2) and James Beech Junior (2-0) are both in action.

Paddock has stepped down to lightweight and, after successfully navigating Dean Evans earlier this month, will be looking to make a statement this time around. The Bloxwich boxer takes on Lithuania’s Edvinas Puplauskas.





Beech, also from Bloxwich, will be looking to make it a hat-trick of victoiries when he too faces foreign opposition in the shape of Kvisha Gvashvilli.

West Bromwich light heavyweight, Josh Stokes, is back in action. The undefeated prospect (2-0), steps in with Surrey’s Richard Harrison.

Undefeated Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, squares off with Sheffield’s Qasim Hussain hoping to secure a fourth straight victory since turning pro late last year.

Ledbury’s Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence has now been added to the card. The 20 year-old supewr lightweight take son Melksham’s Liam Richards.





Also added to the card is highly rated super featherweight prospect, Sam Bowen (10-0). The Bullet takes on former world title challenger, Lorenzo Parra, from Spain.





Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside (to include light buffet) and are available by calling 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/