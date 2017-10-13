Maciej Sulecki vs. Jack Culcay on Oct.21

Unbeaten contender Maciej Sulecki will face his toughest competition since moving to the super welterweight division when he takes on former title challenger Jack Culcay in a special undercard attraction on Saturday, October 21 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

(Photo credit: Team Sulecki)





Sulecki was unbeaten in his first 23 pro fights, all at middleweight, including a dominant stoppage of then unbeaten contender Hugo Centeno Jr. in June 2016. He’s scored two straight knockouts in 2017 after making the move down to 154-pounds.

“My promoter suggested I move down in weight so I tested it, and I liked it right away,” said Sulecki. “I’m a very stubborn man, who will most likely do the opposite of what I’m told, but this has made me a better fighter. I’m happy to be part of this division. I have the same strength, but with more speed and more precision in my punches.

Culcay won eight fights in a row from 2013 to 2016, including a decision over Maurice Weber that helped him capture an interim super welterweight title in 2015. He continued to defend that belt until losing a close split-decision to Demetrius Andrade in a world title showdown in March.

“On paper he is my toughest opponent,” said Sulecki. “You never know what will happen. I hope that Culcay is as good as advertised. He’s an intelligent fighter, he moves well and is technically skilled. It could have been an off night, but he made Andrade look bad in their bout.

“I never thought that Culcay would fight outside of Germany, but I’m glad that he changed his mind. He will be a great addition to my resume of victories. I am an aggressive fighter, but I’m going to replace aggression with terror for this fight. I’m going to terrorize him from the opening bell.”





If Sulecki can live up to his words on October 21, a world title shot in the deep and talented 154-pound division could be on the horizon.

“Everyone knows that I want the belt as soon as possible,” said Sulecki. “This is a great chance for me to prove I deserve it. I couldn’t imagine a better place to have a real evenly-matched fight. I know the crazy Polish fans will be in the building and cheering hard. What more motivation could I need to be at my best?”

The October 21 event is headlined by the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarterfinal showdown between IBF Champion Murat Gassiev and former cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk live on AUDIENCE Network. Featured bouts also include Polish contender Mateusz Masternak facing once-beaten Stivens Bujaj in a WBSS cruiserweight reserve match.

Promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series, tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available to purchase at the Prudential Center box office.

***

For more information visit worldboxingsuperseries.com or www.ringstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WBsuperSeries, @Ringstar and become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/WBSuperSeries and facebook.com/RingstarSports. Tonight’s fight was promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series.