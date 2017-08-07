Machado faces Morales on 8/18

Fighters from the August 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN and the August 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB hosted a media workout today ahead of their respective events at the Maywood Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo Credit: Kyte Monroe)

On the August 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, NABO Super Featherweight champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (17-0, 15 KOs) and NABA Super Featherweight champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-1-3, 6 KOs) will unify their titles in a 10-round super featherweight main event at the Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Also on the card is Milwaukee, WI’s Luis Feliciano (2-0), who will take part in a six-round super lightweight bout against Jimmy “Jouker” Rosario (2-4, 1 KO).





Below is what fighters on the Friday, August 18 Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card had to say at today’s media workout:

ALBERTO “EXPLOSIVO” MACHADO, NABO Super Featherweight Champion:

“Training camp has been good. I was in a great training for this fight. I feel good. I have good preparation. I have received good input for this point in my career. I feel prepared for this fight. It’s a privilege to be fight him at this point in my career. I need to work hard for my career. I can be fighter that can punch strong. I can be technical and explosive.”

CARLOS “THE SOLUTION” MORALES, NABA Super Featherweight Champion:





“Training with my coach has been different. We focus a lot on fundamentals. I’m really happy, we’re working on the best side of me. I learned to be patient, to work angles, to use a lot of techniques. To use the tools I have to win. I’m super excited and nervous, but you know I have a goal of mine to fight August 18th. Morales will get the solution to the problem.”

LUIS FELICIANO, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“It’s almost like my hometown, not roof far. All my family and friends will be there. Fighting in front of my Puerto Rican fans is something really special. I don’t think about the pressure, I’ve been preparing myself, using to moment to train harder. I’ve got my family and friends. I want to do well and show out. We train here in SOCAL. It’s been the same thing, same intensity, go all out, back at since my last victory in Indio.”

On the August 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar, Charles Huerta (19-5, 12 KOs) will participate in an eight round super featherweight bout against Miguel “Miguelito” Gonzalez (20-2, 17 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in the main event. Local fan favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) will make his triumphant return to the ring to battle against Monterrey, Mex.’s Daniel Perales (10-10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Out of Los Angeles, Rafael “El Alikin” Gramajo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) will take on Nogales, Mex.’s Felipe Rivas (19-18-4, 12 KOs) in a six-round super bantamweight fight.

Below is what the August 10 LA FIGHT CLUB fighters had to say at today’s workout:

CHARLES HUERTA, Super Featherweight Contender:

“I’m really excited. There’s still a lot of buzz about my last fight. I’m ready to get back in there and give them something else to talk about. It will be a more disciplined version of me. We’re ready to go, our job is to go out there and prevent him getting any more rounds. We’re not changing much. As long as I’m 100%, I can do my best. We’re focusing on stiff jabs, trying to put in real good punches. I’m hoping to graduate out of there and move onto ESPN.”

CHRISTIAN “CHIMPA” GONZALEZ, Lightweight Prospect:

“That fight is behind me, I got the team behind me, so I’m very excited to get back in the ring. I took three weeks off where I did nothing. It was hard to get back in shape little by little, but now I’m ready and excited. Even when I lost we were very well prepared, bad night and onto the next. I’ll be a Chimpa that will use my jab a little more, and will win the first and second points. My mind says to fight all year round.”

RAFAEL “EL ALIKIN” GRAMAJO, Super Bantamweight Prospect:

“I’m super excited. I’ve been out of work for a while but hey, I’ve never left the gym. I leave it up to my managers and my coaches, I do my trainer and they tell me what to do. Always different, I spar different styles. I train hard. I think I want to win and get this fight and get the attention.”

Aug. 18 Golden Boy Boxing On ESPN: Tickets for Alberto Machado vs. Carlos Morales are priced at $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP tables plus applicable taxes, fees and service charges. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketpluspr.com or by phone at (787) 808-5000, and at Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico Box Office at www.complejoferialpr.com or by phone at (787) 567-4181.

Aug. 10 LA FIGHT CLUB: Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and BOLD Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com and the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.

Machado vs. Morales is a 10-round fight for the NABO and NABA super featherweight titles, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Hennessy, never stop, never settle. The bout will take place on Friday, August 18 at Complejo Ferial De Puerto Rico in Ponce. The ESPN 3 and ESPN app will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST and coverage will air live on ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST and on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET.

Huerta vs. Gonzalez is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD” and Casa Mexico Tequila held at the Belasco Theater on Thursday, August 10. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and will also be livestreamed on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1.

Aug. 18 Golden Boy Boxing On ESPN: