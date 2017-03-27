Maccow: “I will stop Marrero April 7th!”

Sidney Maccow isn’t coming to Rhode Island next week to mince words or shake off ring rust. He’s coming to steal the show.

The confident New Yorker ends a 16-month layoff Friday, April 7th, 2017 at Twin River Casino in a four-round bout against unbeaten New London, Conn., prospect Cristobal Marrero, a fight he’s certain won’t go the distance.





“Marrero hasn’t fought anyone. Come April 7th, he’s getting stopped,” Maccow said. “I’m not letting the judges save him from taking that ‘L.’ I’m not coming to ‘test’ him. I’m coming to stop him. Period.”

The scheduled bout has been considered a step up in class for Marrero, who boasts a 3-0 record with a pair of knockouts, but the 24-year-old Maccow (4-4, 3 KOs) views it as an opportunity to reassert himself in the 140-pound weight class after losing to Marrero’s stable mate, Freddy Sanchez, at Twin River in December of 2015. The durable Maccow has never been stopped in eight professional bouts.

While Marrero could benefit from picking Sanchez’s brain on what to expect from Maccow, or simply go back and watch the film, his days of extensive film study and scouting are behind him. He’s been in the gym nonstop since his December win over veteran Isaiah Robinson and is itching to get back in the ring next Friday.

“I had more than 80 amateur fights. There’s nothing new,” Marrero said. “I’ve got to test him out. I’ve got to see how I feel with him in the ring. I can’t just do what everyone else tells me.”

The energetic Maccow figures to provide more resistance than Robinson. Marrero dominated the latter, winning every second of every round en route to a 40-36 decision across the board, the first time in his pro career he fought past the opening round.

“It was great. I felt good,” said Marrero, who also fought out of Worcester, Mass., as an amateur. “I’m happy I went four rounds. He was a tough guy. He wasn’t easy to catch.”

Though it’s only been four months since his last fight, it’s felt like an eternity for Marrero, who not only wants to be pushed to the limit, but is looking to come out firing from the opening bell knowing he only has four rounds to assert himself.

“I’ve been training every day,” he said. “I want this fight. I want to get tested. I want someone tough. It’s tough being in the gym. I’m a tough guy by myself, so I want something good. I’m anxious.

“I feel like four rounds isn’t enough for me to show everything I’ve got. I feel like I start warming up after the fourth. Four rounds is still like an amateur fight. I’ve got to come out like, ‘Pow, pow, pow!'”

Tickets for April 7th are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Cranston, R.I., vet Nick DeLomba (11-1, 2 KOs) faces Jimmy Williams (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of New Haven, Conn., in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) USNBC Welterweight Title.

The April 7th card features 11 bouts with 22 fighters boasting a staggering combined record of 105-16-8. Thirteen of those 22 enter with undefeated records, not including debut fighters Philip Davis of Worcester and Ricky Delossantos of Providence, R.I., who face one another in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Two of those aforementioned undefeated fighters, junior middleweight Ray Oliveira Jr. (7-0, 1 KO) and Portland, Maine native Casey Kramlich (6-0-1, 3 KOs), face one another in the six-round co-feature.

Worcester, Mass., lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (3-0, 2 KOs) battles Glenn Mitchell (2-0, 2 KOs) of Steubenville, Ohio, and Junior welterweight Jonathan Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Conn., returns to face Springfield, Mass., vet Miguel Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO), both in four-round bouts. Worcester super middleweight Kendrick Ball Jr. (5-0-2, 4 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against Rhode Islander and U.S. Air Force vet Zachary Christy (1-0-1) in a six-round bout.

April 7th also features an eight-round female welterweight showdown between Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (16-4-2, 1 KO) of Marshfield, Mass., and Mexican challenger Paty Ramirez (11-3, 5 KOs), in addition to a six-round New England Lightweight Title bout between Springfield, Mass., vet Zack Ramsey (7-1, 3 KOs) and unbeaten Augusta, Ga., native Divante Jones (9-0, 6 KOs). Lynn, Mass., welterweight Khiry Todd (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Philadelphia’s Vincent Floyd (2-2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Joining Aleksandra Lopes on April 7th is her stepson, Arturo Lopes (1-0), who ends an eight-year layoff in his return bout against Taunton, Mass., welterweight Marqus Bates (1-1, 1 KO). The Lopeses fight April 7th in honor of the late Manny Lopes, a former CES standout who passed away in December and will be inducted into the CES Ring of Honor.