Macaulay McGowan looking for big fights in 2018

Manchester welterweight Macaulay McGowan has insisted he will take on any British challenge at 147lbs after signing up with MTK Global.

The undefeated 23-year-old is hoping to book some big domestic dust-ups in the new year as he becomes the latest addition to MTK’s ever-growing stable of talented fighters.





McGowan has built a 12-0-1 record since turning professional three-and-a-half years ago. His draw came against fellow undefeated fighter Jez Smith in a small-hall classic last year, while the former ABA junior champion has since recorded back-to-back victories over the past six months.

And he now hopes his decision to link up with MTK will see him mix it with the best welterweights in the UK in 2018.

“The welterweight division is wide open at the moment, so I’ll literally fight anyone,” said McGowan. “I think I’ve got it in me to beat anyone and I’ll never shy away from any fight. I don’t think anyone at domestic level beats me.

“Gary Corcoran fought for a world title, but don’t even think he is the best at domestic level, so I just think the division is wide open at the moment. I’m willing to fight anyone, I just want to get up there, get in the mix and show what I’m about.”

Having trained at Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy as an amateur, McGowan is set to work with coaches Lee Beard and John Williams in the new year as he attempts to fulfil his pro potential.





And the north-Manchester native believes he will soon be a star name among MTK’s star-studded list of fighters.

“Forget Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton, I’m MTK’s biggest signing of the year!” laughed McGowan, who trained alongside Fury as an amateur.

“I’ve been watching MTK getting bigger and bigger and thinking, ‘I want a bit of that’. I went down to their gym in Marbella in late 2013 and they weren’t going too long at that time, but since then they’ve just taken it to a different level.

“I’m buzzing to sign with them and MTK will get me where I need to be,” added the 23-year-old.





Profile:

Name: Macaulay McGowan

Age: 23

From: Manchester

Record: 12-0-1 (2KO)

Stance: Orthodox

Division: Welterweight

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/686695

Twitter: @MacaulayMcgowan