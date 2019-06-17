M-1 Challenge title tripleheader tops stacked M-1 Challenge 102 card

An M-1 Challenge title tripleheader tops a stacked M-1 Challenge 102 card on June 28 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.





Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight champion and Kazakhstan hero, Shavkat Rakhnonov (11-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0), of Kazakhstan, defends his title versus Brazilian challenger Tiago “Bahia” Varejao Lacerda (28-6-1, 1 NC, M-1: 2-1-0) in the main event.

Fellow Kazakh, Sergey Morozov (14-4-0, M-1: 7-3-0), takes on unbeaten Russian prospect Alexander Osetrov (5-0-1, M-1: 4-0-1) for the vacant M-1 bantamweight crown in the co-featured event.

M-1 Challenge featherweight champion and rising MMA star, American favorite Nate “The Train” Landwehr (12-2-0, M-1: 4-0-0), defends his title versus Russian challenger Viktor Kolesnik (15-3-1, M-1: 4-1-1) in a rematch MMA fans have been clamoring for since their 2017 Fight of the Year. Landwehr won a split decision, which positioned him for his first title shot.





M-1 Challenge 102 will be live-streamed from Kazakhstan in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 102 will also be is available onwww.FITE.TV(preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card).

The main card is filled out with a pair of terrific match-ups: Georgian lightweight Raul Tutarauli (24-5-0, M-1; 7-3-0) versus his dangerous Brazilian opponent and fellow former M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger, Rubenilton “Rubinho” Perreira (20-6-0, M-1: 4-3-0), and top German heavyweight prospect Robert Lau (9-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0) makes his M-1 Global debut against Ukrainian fighter Dmitriy Mikutsa (9-4-1, M-1: 3-1-0).

A strong undercard is led by a welterweight match between Sergey Romanov (15-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0), of Russia, and M-1 Global-debuting Marco Augusto dos Santos Cabral (10-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0).

Vladimir Trusov (3-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) faces fellow countryman Ruslan Shammilov (4-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0) in a battle of Russian middleweights, while Russian lightweight Alexey Ilyenko (8-1-0, 1 NC M-1: 1-0-0) meets Cuban Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquerdo (12-5-0, M-1: 1-1-0).

Kazakh middleweight Goyti “Kokzhai” Dazaev (8-1-1, M-1: 0-0-0) throws-down with Russian veteran Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (47-14-3, M-1: 9-3-1) and Canadian welterweight Spencer “Judge” Jebb (13-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0) squares off with local favorite Isatay Temirov (5-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0).

The pre-undercard finds Kazakh featherweight Sabit Zhusupov (6-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0) vs. Spaniard Aridane Romero (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0-0), Kazakh welterweight Ismail Geroev (2-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0 vs. Ukrainian Alexey Sotnikov (6-5-0, M-1: 0-0-0), and Kazakh lightweight Makhir Aliyev (1-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. Azerbaijan Tahir “Tank” Abdullaev (8-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0).