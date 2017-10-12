Woodstock and Poxton fight for WBO European Super-Featherweight belt

Lyon Woodstock and Craig Poxton will clash for the WBO European Super-Featherweight Championship at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday 21st October, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Last April, in an emotional homecoming at the Leicester Arena, Woodstock landed the Midland Area Super-Feather strap, after stopping defending champ Paul Holt in round three.





Poxton executed one of the upsets of the year last February when he chopped down Chingford’s previously unbeaten Boy Jones Jr in ten to snare the Southern Area Super-Feather strap at The York Hall.

A top 15 World ranking with the WBO awaits the winner of this highly-anticipated dust up.

“Poxton is my ‘coming of age’ fight, the fight I’ve been working towards since I first turned pro. Everything from here on in is extra,” said Woodstock. “If he comes to knock me out, he’ll come unstuck very quickly. I’m the type who’ll knock you cold when you’re attacking me. I can find that finishing shot in the eye of storm, end any fight at any moment.

“On the night, I’ll put my plan into play. Trust me, I could do what I want with Poxton. I’ve been through far too much in my life for my spirit to be broken by another man, if we go toe to toe. I’ll be leaving the ring with that belt around my waist.”

‘Lyon likes to get in your face and if he needs that to get stoked, good for him,” said Poxton. “But that won’t bother me. I’m not one for mouthing off and won’t get side tracked by who said what. Boxing’s a man’s sport. You don’t need all the BS. Just enjoy the fight.





“I always train as if it’s the hardest fight I’ll ever have, against the best possible version of my opponent. I never take my foot off the gas. I’ve had eight weeks notice and a quality camp; lots of top sparring with the Walshes and Archie Sharp. I’m ready to go to work.”

Main event on October 21 sees local hero Josh Warrington face the undefeated Dennis Ceylan in an Official Eliminator for Lee Selby’s IBF Featherweight World Championship.

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Manchester prospect Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English Super-Featherweight title.

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.





