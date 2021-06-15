Lyndon Arthur vs. Anthony Yarde rematch possible for autmn

FRANK WARREN is eyeing a huge LYNDON ARTHUR and Anthony Yarde’s return clash this autumn.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren announced earlier today when the Light-Heavyweight rivals met for the first time since Arthur’s split decision win over Yarde last December.

Before their eagerly awaited second fight, WBO number one challenger Arthur and Yarde must come through tests against unbeaten opposition at London’s splendid Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, July 10, live on BT Sport.

Manchester’s ‘King’ Arthur (18-0, 12 KOs) headlines the bill and makes the first defense of his WBO Inter-Continental title against Italian Davide Faraci (15-0, 7 KOs).

Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) faces unbeaten German Emin Atra (17-0, 12 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder.

Warren said: “Both the guys have agreed to it. The rematch will happen, but for now, they both have to focus on their next fight.

“It’s crucial for them to do the business because they will be facing each other in the autumn if they come through.

“Lyndon is currently ranked number one for Joe Smith’s WBO world title, so that spot is there for these two guys to see who is moving forward.

“They are up against punchers who are unbeaten next month. They need to focus and cannot be complacent.

“There is a lot on the line, and nobody wants them to win in July more than me because I want to see them back in against each other.”

Ilford’s Yarde was previously challenged for the WBO world title in August 2019 and came agonizingly close before losing 11 rounds against Sergey Kovalev.

And he’s confident of learning from the wafer-thin loss against Arthur, getting revenge, and landing a second world championship fight.

He said: “On paper, I lost to Lyndon, and that is something I had to learn from. I didn’t say the decision against Lyndon was a ‘robbery’ afterward. I said I don’t like to scream ‘robbery.’

“At that moment in time, I thought I won the fight. It isn’t anything against judges.

“At the time, I felt it was clear, but when I watched it back, you see another angle. You see other perspectives, but it is all learning. I didn’t do my job.

“I congratulate Lyndon. There is no hate in my body even though I had the number one WBO spot. Lyndon is now headlining, and I’m happy for him.

“Last time, it was business, and it is business again, but I’ve learned my lesson.”

Commonwealth champion Arthur has recovered from hand surgery and itching to get back in action.

He’s confident of making it 2-0 against Yarde and said: “I believe I will win again, and I will adapt to the situation of the fight.

“The rankings say a world title is within my reach, and I believe I can beat Joe Smith Jr. He is the big target.”

Warren also revealed that he talks for the show to be a government test event that would allow a capacity crowd at the world-famous domed venue.

Also, on the bill, WBO ranked number one Super-Middleweight Zach Parker (20-0, 14 KO’s) will defend his WBO International belt against Uzbek’s former amateur superstar Sherzod Khusanov (22-2-1, 10 KOs).

WBO ranked number four Super-Featherweight, Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) meets Nicaragua’s Marcio Soza (21-6-2, 12 KOs) with the vacant WBO Global championship on the line.

Prodigious Bantamweight talent Dennis McCann (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Tanzanian John Chuwa (20-4, 10 KOs), who has been the distance with Commonwealth champion Prince Patel.

Elsewhere on the card, 2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali (2-0) will have his third professional assignment against Lee Glover (11-4, 3 KOs), with Lightweight KO-artist Sam Noakes (5-0, 5 KOs) and Light-Heavyweight former Olympic Youth champion Karol Itauma (2-0, 1 KO) also featuring.

Tickets are available via the Royal Albert Hall website here

Ticket prices as follows:

Grand Tier & Loggia boxes – £100

2nd Tier boxes – £75

Front Stalls – £75

Rear Stalls – £50

Rausing Circle – £50