Lyndon Arthur targeting Anthony Yarde fight

Light Heavyweight prospect Lyndon Arthur believes it is only a matter of time before he begins mixing it with his domestic rivals; also stating he’s the better fighter out of him and stablemate, Anthony Yarde and more than willing to prove it in 2019.





‘King Arthur’ has been plying his trade out of the spotlight and on the small hall scene so far in his young career.

The Mancunian has shown he can certainly pack a punch with nine stoppage victories from his unblemished 12-0 record to date.

Fight number thirteen will take place on the undercard of a big night of boxing in Arthur’s home city of Manchester when Josh Warrington when he defends his world title against Carl Frampton on December 22nd.

Fully confident he will claim another victory in December, Arthur will have his sights specifically set on Anthony Yarde for 2019.

“He’s going to have to [learn my name], he’s the one making all the noise, he’s with Frank Warren, I’m with Frank Warren also, so that is a fight I’ll be looking for.

“I rate him, I’m not taking anything away from him, but I just think that I’m better.” stated 27-year-old.

The light heavyweight scene in Britain is rich in talent. Along with Anthony Yarde, British champion Callum Johnson and 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi are also potential opponents in which Lyndon Arthur believes he is more than capable in getting the better of if they were to fight.

“I’m under the radar but I’m just doing what needs to be done and I’m sure soon enough you’ll be mentioning my name up there with those that have been mentioned already.

“I believe I would beat them. It’s inevitable that these fights will happen. British fights are the best fights and if I keep winning and they keep winning, it’s bound to happen.

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington takes on former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22nd live on BT Sport Box Office. Mark Heffron and Liam Williams contest the vacant British middleweight title and Belfast’s blue chip featherweight prospect Michael Conlan (9-0) takes on former commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham (24-5). In a step up, Nathan Gorman puts his undefeated record and WBC International Silver Heavyweight Title on the line against former World Title challenger Alex Leapai.

Elsewhere on the bill. world flyweight title challenger Paddy Barnes (5-1) and unbeaten Light Heavyweight contender Steven Ward (9-0) return to action. Manchester’s 12-0 Light Heavyweight Lyndon Arthur and 7-0 Darlington middleweight Troy Williamson also return.

