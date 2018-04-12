Luther Smith and Elvin Sanchez chime in on their co-feature bout on Friday

An intriguing co-feature bout that will pit hard punching cruiserweights Luther Smith (9-2, 8 KOs) of Bowie, Maryland and Elvin Sanchez (8-3-1, 6 KOs) of Paterson, NJ will take place TOMORROW NIGHT!! at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.





The bout, which is scheduled for six-rounds is the semi windup of a 6-bout card that is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the main event, super featherweights will be on display as Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA taking on O’Shaquie Foster (12-2, 8 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

Below, both Smith and Sanchez talk about the impending fight, which most boxing pundits predict will end in an knockout one way or the other.

ON TRAINING CAMP:





Smith-“Everything is good. I had a full camp, and I am ready to go.”

Sanchez-“Training went well. The toughest part about it is making weight, but I am good now.”

ON HIS OPPONENT:

Smith-“Sanchez switches a lot. I know his record and six of his eight wins are by knockout. I am not the type of guy who talks a lot. I look forward to meeting him. A lot of opponents have turned me down, so I am grateful that he is fighting me.”





Sanchez-“I don’t know too much about him. I know he is a tall southpaw, so I prepared for that.”

WILL THIS FIGHT END IN A KNOCKOUT:

Smith-“I like knockouts, But I do not go into a fight looking for one. But when the opportunity presents itself, I seize it and jump on it.”

Sanchez- “I prepared very hard for this fight, so I am ready to go all six-rounds if I have to.”

WHAT DOES A WIN DO FOR YOU GOING FORWARD

Smith-“This is important for me. It will be my 10th win. I started boxing at 32, and I never expected to get this far to get 10 wins.”

Sanchez-“A win give me a lot of gratification. I work 2 jobs, so I do this for myself and it is fun for me.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Smith-“I want to give thanks to King’s Promotions for this opportunity. I am grateful for my fans and the support they give me.”

Sanchez-“I want to thank everyone who comes out to support me.”

In six-round bouts:

Craig Callaghan (17-1, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX will fight Cesar Soriano Berumen (28-37-2, 17 KOs) of Iztacalco, MX in a welterweight bout

IIn a battle of undefeated welterweights, Jesus Perez (3-0, 1 KO) of Reading, PA squares off against Anthony Sonnier (3-0, 2 KOs) of Seattle, WA

James Robinson (4-9-4, 1 KO) of York, PA will take on Greg Jackson (8-5, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight bout.

In a four-round bout:

Martino Jules (3-0) of Allentown, PA will take on Vincent Jennings (5-4, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI in a featherweight bout.

