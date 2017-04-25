Luke Paddock will headline The Next Chapter

Saddlers fan Luke Paddock will headline BCB Promotions’ “The Next Chapter” show in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium against Dean Evans on May 5th.

The seven-fight card, will be headed by Bloxwich-based Paddock, who takes on Hereford’s Evans on the back of two points victories over Michal Vosyka and Lukasz Janik.





The 25-year-old super-lightweight won his last fight here at the Banks’s, beating Chris Adaway on points and ‘Cool Hand’ will be focused on another productive outing as he works his way back to title contention.

Also joining Paddock on the card is Kyle Williams, who will fight super bantamweight Sutton-In-Ashfield’s Jordan Turner before the 25-year-old, undefeated in his first four professional fights, drops two classes to contest the BBBofC Midlands Area Super-Flyweight title against Brett Fidoe in July.

Newcastle-under-Lyme cruiserweight, Luke Caci, took a debut points victory over Andy Neylon on Hatton Promotions’ card in Stoke in February and his second professional fight at the Banks’s sees him take on Lincoln’s resilient Mitch Mitchell over four rounds.

Wednesbury’s Sam Evans returns to his ‘second home’ on May 5 to fight an unconfirmed opponent, following the Ricky Hatton-trained youngster’s convincing victory over Sylwester Walczak in February.

That fight lasted just one round leading to a ninth straight victory for the Ricky-Hatton trained welterweight.

West Bromwich’s Tommy Loach’s third paid fight, following back-to-back wins at Walsall Town Hall, sees the welterweight take on Torquay’s Adam Bannister while debutant Humza Ali, from Walsall, will fight an as-yet undetermined opponent at bantamweight.

Fresh off a convincing points win against Liam Richards, Swadlincote super lightweight southpaw, Connor Parker, returns to the Stadium Suite to take on Newark’s Fonz Alexander.

Standard tickets for The Next Chapter, priced at £30, are available direct from the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.