Luke Paddock: “I Will Beat McLaren, Like I Did His Cousin”

Luke Paddock is convinced he will inflict another loss on the McLaren Family when he takes on unbeaten Stoke puglist, Kieron McLaren, next month.

Paddock and McLaren meet for the vacant Midlands Area Super Lightweight Title in McLaren’s hometown – at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent – on Saturday, 17th March.





And, after taking Kieron’s cousin Josh’s ‘0’, the Bloxwich boxer is ready to do the same again and once again be crowned Midlands King.

In December 2014, Paddock and Josh McLaren met in Burslem for the same belt. At the time, Paddock was 8-0 and McLaren 6-0. A career best performance saw ‘Cool-Hand’ Luke ease to a 96-93 win. Now, just over three years later, Paddock faces a second member of the McLaren Clan in the shape of undefeated prospect, Kieron, currently 11-0.

It has the making of another small hall classic with the Bloxwich man is expecting a similar outcome.

“I’ve beaten Josh and I’ll beat Kieron,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “He’s a decent kid with an undefeated record but for me there are levels in boxing and I’m levels above.

“He’s fought nobody with any kind of winning record. This is a massive step up for him; like it was for Josh. He got found out and so will Kieron.





“He may look at me and think ‘Paddock has lost three times already’. I may have losses on my record but they’ve been to fighters on a different level to Kieron.

“I respect Kieron and he will be dangerous as he’s not lost yet so will have that winning mentality but I’m confident I will become a two-time Midlands champion next month.

“This fight will put me back in the mix and we can rebuild and go again after a tough year. I’m ready; I hope he is.”

The duo meet for the title on BCB Promotions’ ‘On The March’ on Saturday, 17th March.





The show also features unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus debutant Ross Hollis and unbeaten duo – Burton’s Leon Gower and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.