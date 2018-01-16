Luke Paddock Handed Second Chance

Bloxwich’s Luke Paddock is going back up to the super lightweight ranks in a bid to reclaim the division’s Midlands area title and again away from home.

‘Cool Hand’ has an opportunity to reclaim the belt he held for nearly 10 months from December 2014 before campaigning at lightweight, writes Your Sport Black Country editor Craig Birch.





BCB Promotions are promoting a show, titled ‘On the March,’ at King’s Hall in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday March 17, with Paddock taking on another of the McLaren clan in the main event.

Paddock dropped and outpointed Josh McLaren to lift the strap, at the Queen’s Theatre in Burslem, in what remains his best achievement as a professional boxer to date.

Now the undefeated Kieron McLaren – Josh’s cousin – is looking to bring the crown to the family at the second time of asking.

‘Gunner,’ aged 25, has 11 points victories from 11 paid bouts to date, but now faces his toughest test to date with a British Boxing Board of Control recognised prize on the line.

Paddock is determined to get back on track after coming up short in shots at English and IBF world youth honours.





The 26-year-old lost the Midlands title to nemesis Andy Keates, too, in a hotly-disputed points call with only Anthony Upton – during the English showdown – getting him out of there early.

He’ll now see action for the 22nd as a pro after recording 18 victories, one by stoppage after Andy Harris sustained a cut in his sixth outing.

The under-card will see Luke Caci handed a title opportunity at the eight-round International Challenge light heavyweight bauble.

Owen Jobburn, Nathan Heaney, Connor Parker and Jake Haigh will also feature in the home corner, with their opponents yet to be finalised.





Tickets are on sale now, priced at £35 standard or £60 ringside. They are available by contacting the boxers directly or calling 07734 118 041.