Luke Paddock feels he is closing in on a third title shot and is looking to cement his position with a powerful performance when he tops the bill on BCB Promotions’ ‘Made in the Black Country’ show at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on 7th July writes James Eley.

‘Cool Hand’ will make his 20th professional appearance in front of a packed home crowd and the Bloxwich boxer told BCB-Promotions he is excited about the opportunity that could be handed to him should he get his 18th win.

“I have been told by Errol that there is something big in the pipeline so I am just staying focused now and keeping in the gym. Now I have got a few victories back I am now sniffing around titles again.

“I am more than happy to be back to winning ways and it has given me a confidence boost. We were hoping that this fight could have been an eliminator but it didn’t come off. That is frustrating but I am not dwelling on it because it shows I am getting close to titles and hopefully a good performance here will lead to something big.

“I just want a good solid performance out of this next fight. Hopefully I can get a knockout but I just want to enjoy it because when I am enjoying myself I box better anyway. I have sold a lot of tickets for this one and I just want everyone to come and enjoy the fight.

“I just want to put on a nice solid performance on for all my fans who have bought tickets and hopefully I can showcase my skills and get the win which will make it a quality night.





“As soon as you are fighting in your home town, that is enough to motivate me and get me going. When I have the big support that I will have in my hometown it gives me that buzz and makes it easy to get switched on for.”

The 25-year-old has moved down the weights in search of titles and he believes he will have the power to hurt his opponents down at Lightweight.

“It is easier than I thought being at this weight. I thought it was going to kill me to get down to it but it has been fine. I wanted to go down to this weight because it gives me more chances to have title fights and there is more options open to me. I am top of the food chain weight wise too because I am a big lad for this weight so that can only benefit me.”

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside (to include light buffet) and are available by calling 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.