Luke Keeler added to Frampton vs. Jackson card on Aug.18

WBO European champion Luke Keeler is looking to move towards world level ahead of a dream slot on the huge Windsor Park bill on August 18.





‘Cool Hand’ produced a clinical performance to outpoint Irish rival Conrad Cummings last time out and gets his chance on one of the biggest stages in recent sporting times; a show that includes Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson, Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta, Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes and more.

While he’s honoured to be part of the history being created, the Dublin middleweight is dreaming of becoming a headline act himself.

Keeler (14-2-1-KO5) said: “This is a huge event. When it’s over, you look back on your career and to be part of a stadium show with Frampton, Fury and all on it, it’s amazing.





“There’s huge interest in this already and it’s not even fight week yet. It’s a massive occasion and I think the viewing figures will be huge. Just to be a part of it is huge for my career.

“After this, I’m hoping to get another big fight in November – perhaps against the winner of Tommy Langford v Jason Welborn – so it’s exciting times for me.

“I’ve improved so much and I’ve been making technical adjustments to improve again for this fight. I’m just getting better and better because I’ve got some rhythm in my career now.





“World level is where I want to be and I certainly have an eye in the direction of the champions like Billy Joe Saunders.

“In two or three fights’ time I plan to be not just capable of challenging champions like Saunders, but winning against them.”

Joining Keeler on a remarkable undercard in Belfast is Cummings, Lewis Crocker, Sam Maxwell, Steven Donnelly, Sean McComb, Marco McCullough and Steven Ward v Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic light-heavyweight title.

