Luke Heron (Walker): Heavy Artillery

Despite winning his opening five professional bouts, Luke Heron (Walker) has been disappointed with his start to professional boxing.

The 23-year-old told bcb-promotions.com that he is hoping to become an improved boxer now he has given up his job and turned full-time.





“I would like to say I am happy but that would be a lie,” he said. “Last year I was a bit inactive which I was frustrated by and the only time I think I really acted professional was on my debut. I was a bit unhappy with how I have been and with some of the performances as well. But it is all a learning curve.

“Since being full time I am being introduced to new people and I am learning as much as I can without rushing it. I have been learning and listening and absorbing as much as I can. But I still have the 0 on my record so that is the main thing.

“At the moment from the minute I wake up I am focused on boxing and nothing else. There are no other distractions such as work or whatever and this has allowed me to just focus on improving my game. I am taking it step by step and it has been like a jigsaw puzzle and it is now all fitting together which is brilliant.

“I have definitely noticed improvements in my boxing since going full-time. I have been working on my legs a lot more and working from my base up. I already know how to throw a punch obviously but I have been learning how to throw a punch through your legs and not through your shoulders and this well help a lot. I am constantly practicing and pushing my fitness and I want to show all of my progress on fight night.

“I am enjoying being fully immersed in boxing and that has enabled me to keep on going. If I wasn’t enjoying it then I would end up becoming a bit negative but at the moment I am just enjoying what I am doing.”

The Birmingham-born middleweight had his last fight in his hometown and he will return to Birmingham this evening to take on Nottingham-based veteran, Simone Lucas. The unbeaten pugilist admits fighting in front of a home crowd gives him extra motivation and he is hoping for an opponent who will come forward and give him a chance to get the knockout in front of his fans.

“It’s great to have another fight in my hometown. I am even more excited this time than I was in my last fight. It is good to keep it in Birmingham and get some local following and make a name for myself. Errol has said that we could try and do another Birmingham one for my next bout so it is another little motivation for me. It gives me that extra push when I know I will be in front of a home crowd.

“I would like someone who is going to come forwards. I have always said these journeymen are sometimes just there to survive. Sometimes it can get a bit irritating when you fight and you are constantly hunting somebody down. I would like someone that is coming to fight which gives me the chance to either box or have a fight with them. I like to play my games with them, boxing is like chess and that is how I like to play it, I like to try and reel them in and throw traps out there and see what happens. At the moment we can’t do that because we just have people that are running. If my opponents did come forward then I think I would get more stoppages that way, I could make them walk onto something instead of having to hunt it down all the time.”

A limited number of tickets can be purchased on the door from 6.30pm this evening at The Venue, Edgbaston.