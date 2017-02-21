Luke Heron Going For Broke

Middleweight prospect Luke Heron (Walker) is going for broke after quitting his job to focus on being a full-time boxer.

The 23-year-old Brummie admits he has taken a gamble by walking away from steady employment to pursue his dreams in the ring.





Walker (4-0, 1KO) believes it is a gamble worth taking after admitting a lack of professionalism has hampered his progress so far.

“My career has been up and down so far,” Walker told bcb-promotions.com ahead of his fifth fight on Black Country Boxing’s High Hopes II at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham city centre.

“I’ve never learned how to be professional. I put it down to my background in white collar boxing, which isn’t as serious as the amateur or professional games.

“I trained and behaved perfectly for my debut but after that I let myself go and by the time I’d got a fight date, I was so out of shape I was having to spend each camp losing weight because I’d been eating all the foods I’d missed. I was shooting myself in the foot.”

Walker explained his decision to give up work.

“I’ve quit my job to go full-time as a pro and I’m enjoying it,” he said. “I’m buzzing. It wasn’t a hard decision. I’ve always said I’m not a working person!

“I had enough of people telling me what to do. I was working Continental shifts so my routine and body clock were all over the place.

“Boxing is what I love and what I’m passionate about and I’m happy with my decision.”

Walker is joined on ‘High Hopes II’ by fellow Brummies Jordan Clayton (super-welterweight) and Ikram Hussain (middleweight), plus Leamington super-lightweight Michael Cole.

Tickets are priced at £60 and include a two-course meal at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre or £35 for standard, unreserved seating. Call 07534 404 515 to book.