Luke Gibb returns on September 14

Former England International Luke Gibb returns to the ring on September 14





Super-lightweight Luke Gibb (4-1) will head back to the ring for the first time in almost a year when he fights on JE Promotions’ ‘Next Level’ event on September 14 at Mote Park in Maidstone.

The 30-year-old from Bexleyheath got back to winning ways against Naheem Chaudry (0-27) last October after a surprise defeat to Lewis Ritson’s sparring partner Jordan Ellison (8-12) in February 2017 when challenging for the British Challenge belt.

The former Team GB boxer was keen to be fast-tracked by promoter Joe Elfidh and rushed into an eight-round Challenge belt contest in just his fourth fight.





A second-round knockdown at the hands of Northern Area title contender ‘Baby J’ Ellison put ‘Gibbo’ on the backfoot and, despite his bravest efforts, he couldn’t quite claw his way back into the contest, losing for the first time as a pro, 74-78 on points.

After a short break, he returned on JE Promotions’ ‘The Homecoming’ show last October and became only the second boxer to ever drop Blackburn’s Chaudry when a powerful left uppercut landed heavily in the fourth and final round.

The pressure-fighter wanted to continue the momentum, but his plans were thwarted when an abnormality in a routine brain scan was detected.

He explained, “There was a change in my last brain scan and the BBBofC said I couldn’t box on the JE Promotions February show. I went to see a specialist and they said I was fine, but it took a long procedure getting in touch with the Board, but they cleared me to box eventually.

“I’m looking to get back in on this show and make a bit of a statement and hopefully get some sort of title afterwards, whether it’s Southern Area or something like that.

“I want to get something out of boxing, to be honest, after so much time I’ve given to the sport. I just want to keep active, have a week off after this next fight, then get straight back into camp again.

“My professional career has been stop-start with things out of my control, so I just want to get on with it now and keep active and see where it gets me.”

Luke, managed by Joe Elfidh, trains with Ray Askew and Sam Latham at the Invicta Gym in Sheerness. The thriving gym allows Gibb to experience sparring with unbeaten super-welterweight Lenny Fuller, who is currently preparing for Ultimate Boxxer 5, as well as MTK-signed Bradley Haxell and promising debutant Brooklyn Tilley.

As an amateur, Luke was a two-time Junior ABA finalist; a London ABA winner; Four Nations silver medallist; England representative and was selected for the Team GB Development Squad.

The commitment to travel to Sheffield for training took its toll on the young amateur, who decided to drop his place on the squad in favour of a career as a nightclub promoter instead. Now, the standout amateur wants to be paid back for his lifetime in the sport.

“I got offered an eliminator for the English super-lightweight title, but only had a month’s notice. I was actually up for it but Ray [Askew] and Joe [Elfidh] both said no, because there’s not enough time and they’ve got my best interests at heart.

“That’s sort of where I want to go; obviously I want a title before anything, but if there’s a big money fight that comes along then I’d be stupid not to consider it. If I keep active, keep winning, then hopefully more of those opportunities will come along.”

The ‘Next Level’ card also features Danny ‘The Real Deal’ Shannon (4-7-1); unbeaten light-heavyweight Paul ‘Bomber’ Brown (4-0); making his long-awaited comeback, Zeki Hussein (0-1); Gillingham southpaw Mick Mills (1-12); and debutants Jimmy Peckham and Brooklyn Tilley.

Follow JE Promotions on Twitter: @JE_Promotions

For tickets to the next show, visit JE Promotions’ FB Page or call 07883 943 994