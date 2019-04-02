Luke Caci Wants To Make Up For Lost Time

Luke Caci is planning to put on a measured performance and make up for lost time when he returns to the ring later this month.





Caci will have spent exactly nine months out of the ring when he steps through the ropes for fight night at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent.

The 29-year-old is back in action on Saturday April 13, to feature on BCB Promotions’ bill. The show has been called ‘April Power.’

The Orme Boxing Club graduate, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, has campaigned at light heavyweight so far but is planning a drop down to super middle.





Reaching his magnificent seven in the pro ranks is the immediate target after picking up six points wins so far, the last after a four-round slugfest against Craig Nicholson.

Caci and Nicholson, who had only lost once in five outings going into battle, slugged it out to the final bell, but there was only one winner with referee Shaun Messer.

On the score-card, Caci had rolled over him for the loss of just one round, 39-37, but knew he’d been in a competitive bout afterwards.

He also won the eight-round British Challenge title earlier in 2018, where he survived a late gut check to beat Chris Dutton on points.

It was a comfortable win, in the end, with Mr Messer again officiating and having him well ahead by four rounds, in a 78-74 decision.

Both of those contests came at King’s Hall, where Caci could now land a third win in a row under those lights.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in there, I didn’t have a great end to last year but everything has settled down for me now.

“I had a couple of good wins in 2018, I got two wins over guys with decent records and I felt like I was on a bit of a roll. I wanted to push on from there.

“It’s disappointing that hasn’t happened yet, I’ve had problems with my shoulder and I was all flued up before my last fight date, so it’s been frustrating.

“I’ve had a few camps and only boxed twice, but I’ve still been in the gym as much as possible. I’m always as fit as I can possibly be, it’s what I’m known for.

“I’ve done loads of sparring over that time so, hopefully, that will stand me in good stead. I’m feeling good and like I’m working up to something worthwhile.

“I’m still planning to come down to super middle, but I’ll probably be at light heavy for this one. I certainly don’t want to be weighing over 12st 7lb.

“My walk around weight is only 13st, so it’s not a lot for me to lose. That’s made me believe I’m not a natural light heavy.

“I want a good all-round display on April 13. It’s never really been about power for me, because I tend to stiffen up if I overly go looking for it.

“I’m a boxer, so I’d rather relax and let my hands flow. I’ve got the skill to do that and, as I’ve proved, the fitness will always be there.”

Nathan ‘Hitman’ Heaney headlines the King’s Hall bill, in an eight-round middleweight contest as he steps up the sessions. The undefeated Heaney, also from Stoke, who has built up a pro record of five wins with two TKOs already recorded.

The rest of the card features Stoke cohorts Atal Khan, Owen Jobburn and Cole Johnson, plus Staffordshire’s Troi Coleman.

Khan turns over as a fellow Orme Boxing Club graduate.

Jobburn is looking to bounce back from three straight defeats, one of those in a three-round Prizefighter type tournament and another for the Midlands super welterweight title.

A loss to Gary Cooper came at King’s Hall, where the game 29-year-old now returns to action determined to land a fifth win from nine outings, with one draw also on his pro record.

Lightweight prospect Johnson is aiming to make it a hat-trick of paid victories, after recording two points victories starting with his debut last year.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding in the sport, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Johnson, aged 24 and another Orme product, claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further glory.

A fourth win will be the target of Burntwood’s Troi Coleman. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, has three points verdicts under his belt so far.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.