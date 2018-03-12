Luke Caci: On The March

Stoke’s Light-Heavyweight sensation Luke Caci (4-0) has his eyes firmly set on a first professional title this weekend.

The 28-year-old recorded four victories in 2017, his debut season in the paid ranks, and is on the title hunt on Saturday as he challenges Sheffield’s Chris Dutton for a British Challenge Belt over eight rounds.





“BCB have managed to organise a great show with a lot of us local fighters on the card, this has made my training a lot easier without having to travel as much and I can’t wait to have the home support and the massive home cheer behind me come fight night.

“Getting the stoppage isn’t everything, I’ve been focusing in my training camp to work on ironing out any of my weaknesses and becoming a better all-round fighter.

“If there is an opportunity to go for the stoppage I will definitely take it.

Saturday will be the former Orme ABC star’s first eight round contest in the professional ranks. It holds no fear for the likeable Caci though. A keen runner with 55 amateur fights under his belt, the Stoke man is confident of extending his unbeaten run, and collecting a belt, this weekend.





“During my amateur career I used to come on very strong towards the back end of fights and I strongly believe that I do get better as fights go on. I’ve had a great camp and I’m confident of getting the right result on Saturday.”

Staffordshire’s finest will be in action as BCB Promotions host a night of professional boxing at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent. Caci will feature on the mouth-watering ‘On The March’ – alongside unbeaten Stoke trio Kieron McLaren, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus Burton’s Leon Gower, Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh and Stoke debutant, Ross Hollis.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxers direct, calling 07734 118 041 or available online at iboxingtickets.com.