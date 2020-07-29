Luiz “Beta” Neogueira vs. Marcus Santos-Helton dos Santos this Saturday on FITE.TV

Due to COVID-19 pandemic closings, Standout Fighting Tournament (SFT MMA) will promote its first event since February, SFT 22: The Return, this Saturday night (August 1) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The public and media will not be allowed to attend, but Comprehensive safety measures based on health organization guidelines will be used in this “closed event” (no public or media allowed).

SFT 22: The Return will be aired live on network television in Brazil, as well as streamed live (in Portuguese) in the United States and worldwide on pay per view via the FITE app and website (www.FITE.tv), starting at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT, for only $6.99.

American combat sports fans will not only have the opportunity to watch SFT’s unique form of combat sports entertainment prior to its August 13th American debut, SFT 23 JESUS vs. CACHORRO, in Miami without fans or media, they will also be introduced to a popular form of fighting, SFT Xtreme, which allows striking, kicking and knees with 4-ounce gloves; clinching and fighting on the mat is prohibited.

Many of Brazil’s top MMA fighters will be in action at “SFT 22: The Return,” headlined by an SFT Interim Featherweight title fight between two veterans, Luiz “Betao” Neogueira (22-8-2, SFT: 0-0-0), the No. 2 ranked Brazilian featherweight in his SFT debut, and Helton dos Santos (19-7-1, SFT: 2-0-0).

Featherweight Acacio Pequeno (12-3-0, SFT: 2-0-0) faces Cassio “Jacare” de Oliveira (19-9-0, SFT: 0-0-0) In the co-featured event, and lightweight Brendo “The Monster” Bispo (17-4-0, SFT: 1-0-0) battles Renato Pezinho (26-12-0, SFT: 0-0-0).

A special SFT Xtreme match will be held between middleweight kickboxers Cicero Evangelista (22-5-0 kickboxing) vs. Allison Hell Boy (45-9-0 kickboxing).

Rounding out the Main Card is a female flyweight rematch, featuring Claudia Leite (3-2-0, SFT: 2-1-0) against Patricia “Paty” Borges (4-4-0, SFT: 2-2-0). Leite won their first fight, but she was 8-pounds overweight.

The Preliminary Card will showcase four MMA fights, one grappling, four Xtreme, and the Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix finale. In SFT MMA action, former 2-division SFT MMA champion welterweight Clebar “Clebinho” Souza (19-10-0, SFT: 3-0-0) returns to the promotion to tangle with Douglas Rakchal (12-6-0, SFT: 0-1-0), Julio “Juliao” Rodriguez (11-6-0, SFT: 1-1-0) versus. Dioginis “Overeem” Souza (11-5-0, SFT: 0-1-0), flyweight Fernandinho Santos (2-0-0) against vs. Helio Nunes (2-0-0, 2-0-0), and welterweight Reginaldo Geraldo Junior (2-0-0, SFT: 1-0-0) takes on Joao “Sorriso” Mendes (3-1-0, SFT: 2-1-0).

The four Xtreme fights are lightweight Raphael “Dengue” Silva (13-3 kickboxing) vs. Morramed Araujo (47-7 kickboxing), junior flyweight Simone Batista (14-0-0 kickboxing) vs. Edina Nunes (28-8 kickboxing), featherweight Fernando Williams (13-0-0 kickboxing) vs. Natan Fiorentino (0-0-0 kickboxing), and lightweight Ayslan Brajao (0-0-0 kickboxing) vs. Jorge “Scooby” dos Santos (2-0-0 kickboxing). Welterweights William Cilli vs. former UFC fighter Elias “Xuxu” Silverio are competing in the grappling match.

Three Jiu-Jitsu fights will precede the Preliminary Card: heavyweight Ivan Tomic vs. Marcos Teles, South American Jiu-Jitsu Champion Janio Vitamina vs. World and European Jiu-Jitsu Champion Ronald da Silva Pereira and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes vs. two-time State champion Leondro Comri. The winners of the two lightweight Jiu-Jitsu matches will advance to fight each other in the middle of the preliminary card.

All cards are subject to change.